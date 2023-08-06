Jamaica clinch NWC bronze

Jamaica’s ‘Sunshine Girlz’ snatched bronze at the Netball World Cup (NWC) by outlasting New Zealand’s ‘Silver Ferns’, 52-45 yesterday.
Superstar shooter Jhaniele Fowler netted 43 from 44 goals as the Caribbean powerhouses led 24-21 before maintaining their momentum in the second half at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, to come away with the win.
The success gave Jamaica their second win over New Zealand in the tournament and handed them their first Netball World Cup medal since the 2007 showpiece, ironically staged in New Zealand.
“I’m extremely proud of the performance we came out here and did today,” said Jamaican defender Jodi-Ann Ward. “We were very disappointed yesterday because obviously we wanted to be in that gold medal match but we had to shake it off and come out here, and I’m extremely proud of the girls how they came out and performed.”
Jamaica led 14-11 at the end of the first quarter and fended off a strong second quarter challenge from New Zealand, as the period ended in a 10-10 stalemate.
Entering the third quarter with a three-goal advantage, Jamaica stretched their lead further by out-scoring the ‘Silver Ferns’ 14-11 before again getting the better of their opponents 14-13 in the final quarter.
There was massive disappointment for the Jamaicans on Saturday as they pushed eventual champions Australia down to the wire in an explosive semi-final, before going under 57-54.