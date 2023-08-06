Jamaica clinch NWC bronze

Jamaica’s ‘Sunshine Girlz’ snatched bronze at the Netball World Cup (NWC) by outlasting New Zealand’s ‘Silver Ferns’, 52-45 yesterday.

Superstar shooter Jhaniele Fowler netted 43 from 44 goals as the Caribbean powerhouses led 24-21 before maintaining their momentum in the second half at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, to come away with the win.

The success gave Jamaica their second win over New Zealand in the tournament and handed them their first Netball World Cup medal since the 2007 showpiece, ironically staged in New Zealand.

“I’m extremely proud of the performance we came out here and did today,” said Jamaican defender Jodi-Ann Ward. “We were very disappointed yesterday because obviously we wanted to be in that gold medal match but we had to shake it off and come out here, and I’m extremely proud of the girls how they came out and performed.”

Jamaica led 14-11 at the end of the first quarter and fended off a strong second quarter challenge from New Zealand, as the period ended in a 10-10 stalemate.

Entering the third quarter with a three-goal advantage, Jamaica stretched their lead further by out-scoring the ‘Silver Ferns’ 14-11 before again getting the better of their opponents 14-13 in the final quarter.

There was massive disappointment for the Jamaicans on Saturday as they pushed eventual champions Australia down to the wire in an explosive semi-final, before going under 57-54.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

GOLDEN BLACKMAN!

GOLDEN BLACKMAN!

Nikoli Blackman sent the home crowd into a frenzy at the National Aquatics Centre here in Couva, late yesterday, touching the wall in a personal best one minute, 49.94 seconds to strike gold in the Commonwealth Youth Games (CYG) men’s 200 metres freestyle. The clocking is a new Trinidad and Tobago 15-17 record.

Local triathletes struggle in Buccoo

As did all involved, T&T’s triathletes struggled under the sweltering heat at the Buccoo Integrated Facility, Auchenskeoch Buccoo Bay Road, as the Trinbago CYG 2023 continued.

Team TTO’s 14-year-old Liam d’Abadie (33:33) --in his first major international junior event—finished 15th of 25 in the men’s individual super sprint triathlon, yesterday. Before the men’s competition, his teammate Jenae-Marie Price (37:22) had placed 13th of 21 in the women’s edition in less severe but still-heated conditions in Buccoo.

Jamaica clinch NWC bronze

Jamaica’s ‘Sunshine Girlz’ snatched bronze at the Netball World Cup (NWC) by outlasting New Zealand’s ‘Silver Ferns’, 52-45 yesterday.

Superstar shooter Jhaniele Fowler netted 43 from 44 goals as the Caribbean powerhouses led 24-21 before maintaining their momentum in the second half at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, to come away with the win.

Pooran shines

Pooran shines

In-form left-hander Nicholas Pooran struck a Man-of-the-Match half-century as West Indies survived a middle order collapse, to beat India by two wickets yesterday and take a critical 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

In pursuit of 153 in the second T20I, West Indies overhauled their target with seven balls to spare at the National Stadium, with Pooran top-scoring with 67 off 40 balls. But the victory appeared unlikely when the home side shockingly lost four wickets for three runs in the space of 13 deliveries, to swiftly decline to 129 for eight at the end of the 16th over.

Paul’s podium push

Paul’s podium push

It could be gold, silver or bronze for Nicholas Paul today at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Glasgow, Scotland.

The ace TTO sprinter has the chance to emulate Gene “Geronimo” Samuel and become just the second rider from this country to win a medal at the World Championships.

Walton links up for another title

Walton links up for another title

Beginning today, the Express takes a look at selected players from each of the six

franchises participating in this year’s

Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League.

We start with a new recruit

for the Trinbago Knight Riders,

wicketkeeper/batter Chadwick Walton.