Jamaica face tough task against US in CONCACAF Women’s U-17 quarters

Jamaica will have to lpull out all the stops when they face reigning champions United States in the quarter-finals of the CONCACAF Women’s Under-17 Championship today at the Pan American Stadium in San Cristobal.
The Jamaicans reached the quarter-finals after they beat Cuba 4-0 in the preliminary stage of the finals on Sunday. The Reggae Girlz were a close second behind Canada in Group F and will need to rekindle some of that form when they meet the Americans.
The Caribbean side are brimming with confidence thanks in part to Natoya Atkinson and her five goals, and they will be hoping she can be the spark that ignites their offence. The US have four clean sheets so far and have outscored their opponents 49-0, including an 11-0 triumph over Curacao in the preliminary stage.
The goals for the Americans have come from 14 different players (only four field players have yet to score), with Amalia Villarreal leading the way with seven of those goals, all coming in the group stage.
Wrapping up the day at the Pan American Stadium will be a contest between Canada and Costa Rica.
Beginning the day at the Felix Sanchez Olympic Stadium in the capital will be a scintillating affair between high-flying Mexico and hosts Dominican Republic. The second match of the day at the Sanchez Stadium will be an enticing duel between Puerto Rico and El Salvador.