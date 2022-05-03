Jamaica face tough task against US in CONCACAF Women’s U-17 quarters

Liverpool overcame a rocky first half to beat Villarreal 3-2 yesterday and book a spot in the Champions League final, winning the tie against their LaLiga opposition 5-2 on aggregate.

Jurgen Klopp’s side came into the match up 2-0 on aggregate from the first leg but quickly went behind after Villarreal’s Boulaye Dia pounced on Etienne Capoue’s cross-shot to give the hosts a second-leg lead.