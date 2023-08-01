Jamaica U-19

TRIUMPHANT: Members of the successful Jamaica U-19 men's team which copped the Rising Stars three-day championship in St Vincent, yesterday.

JAMAICA defeated Barbados by 56 runs on the last day of the Rising Stars Under-19 men’s three-day championship final at the Arnos Vale Stadium, yesterday.

Summarised scores:

JAMAICA 269 (Jordan Johnson 120, Brian Barnes 61; Nathan Sealy 5-64) & 87 (Steven Wedderburn 39; Saurav Worrell 4-14, Raneico Smith 3-11) vs BARBADOS 158 (Nimar Bolden 37, Nathan Sealy 24; Deshawn James 5-21, Tamarie Redwood 3-56) & 142 (Joshua Dorne 34, Zion Brathwaite 28, Nimar Bolden 23, Nathan Sealy 23) --Result: Jamaica won by 56 runs.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Windies kayoed

Windies kayoed

THE holiday crowd at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy got contrasting lessons in counting yesterday.

From the Indian batters, they got to count to 351 as the visitors got their highest One-Day International score in the Caribbean. And from the West Indies, they counted wickets, from one to ten in only 35.3 overs. The home side was bundled out for 151 as India completed a 200-run massacre to win the three-match series 2-1.

Jamaica U-19s beat Barbados to claim 3-day ‘Rising Stars’ championship title

Jamaica U-19s beat Barbados to claim 3-day ‘Rising Stars’ championship title

JAMAICA defeated Barbados by 56 runs on the last day of the Rising Stars Under-19 men’s three-day championship final at the Arnos Vale Stadium, yesterday.

Summarised scores:

JAMAICA 269 (Jordan Johnson 120, Brian Barnes 61; Nathan Sealy 5-64) & 87 (Steven Wedderburn 39; Saurav Worrell 4-14, Raneico Smith 3-11) vs BARBADOS 158 (Nimar Bolden 37, Nathan Sealy 24; Deshawn James 5-21, Tamarie Redwood 3-56) & 142 (Joshua Dorne 34, Zion Brathwaite 28, Nimar Bolden 23, Nathan Sealy 23) --Result: Jamaica won by 56 runs.

Different perspectives

Different perspectives

The interview; it’s a key tool of a reporter, the lifeblood of his existence. Good questions make for great interviews. And great interviews can make a compelling story.

The challenge for reporters nowadays is that interactions with professional sportsmen, while more frequent, are also more formal, managed carefully by media officers. The combination of frequency and formality often means that finding questions that are not routine is a challenge.

WI HOPING FOR REPEAT

WI HOPING FOR REPEAT

The Brian Lara Cricket Academy (BLCA) will play host to a rare occasion today: The final mat…

Pooran carnage!

Pooran carnage!

Nicholas Pooran belted a magnificent 55-ball, unbeaten 137 as Mumbai Indians New York chased…