Jamaican stint for Auvray

Mount Pleasant Academy has signed Trinidad and Tobago international Kaile Auvray.
Auvray last played for Sporting Kansas City 2 in the USL, the second tier in the United states, but is currently out of contract.
The Jamaica stint gives Auvray the chance to play competitive football, one of the requisites which national coach Angus eve has established for national selection, and allows him to keep his space on T&T’s s national team for the CONCACAF Nations League.
Other noted T&T footballers to have played in Jamaica are Russell Latapy and Leonson Lewis, who signed for Port Morant United in 989-1990, before heading to Europe. At 22, Latapy, left for Académica de Coimbra, playing four years in the second division, before eventually joining Porto. Lewis, who also played for Académica de Coimbra, eventually joined Boavista in 1997.
The Jamaican Premier League club signed winger Auvray earlier this week, as reported in the Jamaica Observer, as they look to add to their firepower for the upcoming season, as well as the CONCACAF Caribbean Cup.
Although only 19 years old, Auvray has already played in Europe and North America and has senior international football experience, having played for Trinidad and Tobago in two friendly matches against Jamaica in March and more recently against Curacao in the CONCACAF Nations League on September 10.
Mount Pleasant scouted him in Jamaica, before making an offer.
“When I played with Trinidad in the two friendlies in Jamaica, it was my first time playing in front of the Jamaican public,” Auvray told the Jamaica Observer. “It opened a few eyes and further created this link.”
Auvray, born in Caen, France, also played for Lille II in that country, and Minnesota United 2 in the MLS Next Pro competition. Internationally, he has also represented the USA at the Under-17 level, having lived in that country since he was six years old.
He also represented St Martin, where his Guadeloupean father, Stéphane, is the head coach. His Trinidadian mother, was supportive, like his father, of his move to Mount Pleasant.
“It was very positive because obviously my family is happy to have me closer,” he said.
“If you want to look at track and field, and even now so with football, Jamaica takes a lot of value in its athletes, so I know that working hard, everything will be put in place. They take their athletes very seriously in this country.”