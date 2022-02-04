International umpire Jacqueline Williams will further entrench herself in history when she becomes the first female umpire to feature in an ICC Under-19 World Cup today.

The Jamaican will serve as the fourth official in the contest between India and England at the Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium, where the on-field umpires will be Roland Black of Ireland and Asif Yaqoob of Pakistan, with Rashid Riaz of Pakistan as the television umpire. Williams, 45, entered the history books when she became the first woman to stand in an Under-19 World Cup match earlier in the historic campaign which got under way last month.

“For me to be involved it has been a very humbling feeling and something that will be a highlight of my career,” Williams said ahead of today’s game. I’m particularly excited about this tournament and I’m ready to embrace everything, there is a lot to learn.

“I’m very elated to be given these opportunities. I will take the opportunities to further develop myself as an umpire and I’m hoping my involvement will strengthen the interest of more women and girls to get involved in a career in officiating, be it in cricket and any other sport.”

Yesterday, Williams featured in the third-place play-off between Afghanistan and Australia at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, serving as television umpire. She has garnered much experience, already standing in five men’s ODIs, 13 men’s T20Is, 17 women’s ODIs and 40 women’s T20Is.

“Jacqueline has some exceptional qualities which allowed her to progress over the years,” said West Indies umpires coach, Peter Nero. “She is committed, a student of the game, and determined to be the best she can be. Her appointments over the years were very deserving because of her work ethics, time and application. Her passion for the game of cricket is one of her pillars, in training she is meticulous and very attentive to details.”

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

ALL REVVED UP

ALL REVVED UP

Trinidad and Tobago fast bowler Jayden Seales is looking forward to the upcoming regional four-day tournament and anticipating more consistent performances in terms of his pace after putting in extra work on his fitness and conditioning over the past few months.

Australia edge Afghans to secure third place

A fine all-round performance from Nivethan Radhakrishnan fired Australia to third place in the ICC Under 19 Men’s Cricket World Cup with a two-wicket win over Afghanistan, yesterday.

Pooran, Hosein rise in T20 rankings

Pooran, Hosein rise in T20 rankings

West Indies T20 vice-captain Nicholas Pooran and left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein are both encouraged by their movement up the ICC T20I player rankings and will be looking to keep moving up as they aim to become the best at what they do.

Dalla Costa, Dookie in spotlight

Dalla Costa, Dookie in spotlight

JORDANE DOOKIE and Kale Dalla Costa are among 29 players battling over the weekend to represent the country in upcoming major regional junior tennis tournaments.

The Tennis Association of Trinidad and Tobago (TATT) will be sending teams to the North, Central American and the Caribbean pre-qualifying tournaments for both the World Junior Tournament and the Junior Davis and Junior Billie Jean Cups.