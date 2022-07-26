Orlando James starred with the bat for the Trinidad and Tobago Under-17s, setting up a 50-run victory, on the Duckworth-Lewis method, over the Leeward Islands in their third-round Rising Stars U-17 Championship match at Syne Village, in Penal, yesterday.
James scored 79 off 97 balls to orchestrate a fightback with the bat after the hosts lost three early wickets, after they won the toss and opted to bat first.
Handy scores of 26 from Kavir Boodoosingh and Fareez Ali, along with Andrew Rambaran’s 29, helped the hosts recover from 29 for three in the 11th over to post 204 for seven off 42 overs in the rain-affected game.
The Leewards also suffered early setbacks in their run chase, reaching 86 for six before rain ended their innings after 21.1 overs.
Aadian Racha (2-22) and Rikki Ragoonanan (2-8) were the main wicket-takers for the hosts as they kept their title hopes alive in the tournament.
When T&T batted, they lost Samir Saroop and Luke Ali off consecutive balls from pacer Nathan Edward in the second over. Saroop faced nine deliveries before he was caught out while Ali was lbw off the next ball, leaving the T&T struggling at seven for two.
Skipper Justin Jagessar offered some resistance as he tried to rebuild the innings but Edwards kept T&T on the backfoot, bowling Jagessar for 16 (31 balls).
Boodoosingh and James then added 47 runs for the fourth wicket in a partnership that spanned 15 overs. After Boodoosingh was run out with the score on 76, James joined forces with Rambaran for an 88-run fifth-wicket stand that put the hosts back on track. Rambaran hit one four and one six before he became Edward’s fourth and final wicket of the game.
Meanwhile, James struck four sixes and batted for close to two hours before he was run out with the score on 174 in the 39th over.
Ali then saw T&T past the 200-run mark with his 17-ball cameo which included two sixes.
With the ball, Racha struck twice in the first six overs to put pressure on the Leewards while Ali also grabbed an early wicket as the visitors slipped to 37 for three.
They were 63 for five after 13 overs and never recovered.
The teams will now shift to the T20 format for the final two rounds of matches in the tournament. Cricket West Indies (CWI) were forced to make some changes to the format of the competition after rain washed out the first two rounds last week.
The new format will see the teams played three 50-over games and two T20 matches. The teams will play two T20 games each today to close off the competition.
In other results yesterday, Jamaica defeated Guyana by nine wickets at Inshan Ali Park in Preysal, while the Windward Islands beat Barbados by 134 runs at Gilbert Park in California.
Summarised Scores:
At Inshan Ali Park
Guyana 112 (35.3 overs) (Alvin Mohabir 27; Tamarie Redwood 3/27, Marlon Williams 2/10) vs Jamaica 116-1 (13.5 overs) (Adrian Weir 52 n.o., Jordan Johnson 50 n.o.)
—Jamaica won by 9 wickets
At Gilbert Park
Windward Islands 207-7 (41 overs) (Divonie Edward 76, Stephan Pascal 44, Tarrique Edward 32; Jaden Lorde 3/46, Jatario Prescod 2/35) vs Barbados (Revised Target: 212) 77 all out (21.1 overs) (Akeem McColin 33; Solomon Bascombe 4/13, Luke Wilson 3/17) --Windward Islands won by 134 runs
At Syne Village
T&T 204-7 (42 overs) (Orlando James 79, Andrew Rambaran 29, Kavir Boodoosingh 26, Fareez Ali 26 n.o.; Nathan Edwards 4/28) vs Leeward Islands 86-6 (21.1 overs) (Aadian Racha 2/22, Rikki Ragoonanan 2/8) —T&T won by 50 runs (Duckworth-Lewis method)