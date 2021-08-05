James Anderson leads fightback

James Anderson led an exhilarating England fightback before the weather curtailed the second day of the first Test against India, yesterday.
Anderson took two wickets in two balls —including India captain Virat Kohli for a golden duck—in a thrilling passage of play at Trent Bridge.
That was part of an India slide of four wickets for 15 runs, the tourists falling from 97 without loss to 112 for four.
They had reached 125 for four, only 58 behind England’s 183 all out, when bad light and rain sent the players off.
They returned for one delivery, then two, only for the rain to reappear on both occasions.
It could have been even better for England had Dom Sibley held KL Rahul at second slip on 52 during Anderson’s skilful spell.
Rahul remains on 57 not out, with the dangerous Rishabh Pant on seven.
The weather forecast is mixed for the remainder of the match, and warnings are in place over thunderstorms due today.
For a while it looked as though England were suffering a hangover from a dismal first-day batting display, their mood as dark as the clouds that slowly engulfed the ground.
Rahul and Rohit Sharma batted beautifully throughout almost the entire morning session, sharing 97 for the first wicket.
There was little wrong with England’s display - they arguably bowled too wide and failed to test Rahul and Rohit with the short ball - but the home side seemed lacking in energy, spirit and fight.
Then, when Rohit, on 36, sloppily helped a bouncer from wholehearted Ollie Robinson to long leg, England were transformed. They returned after lunch full of venom, carrying a threat with every delivery that was sent down under the floodlights.
Cheteshwar Pujara overturned being given lbw to Robinson before he edged Anderson behind. From the next ball, Kohli poked at a wide one to send the crowd into rapture.
From a position of control, India were frantic. Ajinkya Rahane could have been run out had Dan Lawrence’s throw hit, then was run out when Jonny Bairstow’s throw did. After that came the Sibley drop, low to his left, and India would have been glad to escape to the sanctuary of the dressing rooms.