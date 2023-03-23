James, Athanaze hit tons in Tarouba

Alick Athanaze

UNBEATEN CENTURY: Alick Athanaze of the

Windward Islands Volcanoes celebrates reaching his second century of the season on the second day of the West Indies Four-Day Championship match against the Leeward Islands Hurricanes at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba,

yesterday. —Photo courtesy CWI Media

Kofi James of the Leeward Islands Hurricanes and recent West Indies recruit Alick Athanaze of the Windward Islands Volcanoes both got centuries as their sides engaged in a high-scoring West Indies Four-Day Championship contest at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, yesterday.

James struck his maiden first-class century, 107, as the Hurricanes amassed 382 for nine declared in their first innings. James was well-supported by Karima Gore who missed out on three figures by just seven runs, after sharing 167 runs for the sixth wicket.

When the Hurricanes replied, Athanaze (105 not out) paired up with Kavem Hodge (85 not out) following the early dismissals of openers Teddy Bishop and Keron Cottoy, and the pair have so far put on 196 for the third wicket, as the Hurricanes closed the second day on 206 for two.

At the Guyana National Stadium in Providence, leaders Guyana Harpy Eagles have a lead of 301 runs after skittling the Jamaica Scorpions for 110 in their first innings yesterday. Leading by 168 on first innings, the Eagles closed the second day on 138 for four, leading by 306 runs with six wickets still standing.

Summarised scores:

At the Guyana National Stadium:

GUYANA HARPY EAGLES 278 (Leon Johnson 150 not out, Tevin Imlach 46, Kevlon Anderson 36; Marquino Mindley 3/34, Derval Green 2/43, Ojay Shields 2/66) & 138-4 (Tagenarine 60 not out, Tevin Imlach 50 not out; Marquino Mindley 4/30)

vs JAMAICA SCORPIONS 110 (Deval Green 42; Nial Smith 5/39, Veerasammy Permaul 3/22)

—Harpy Eagles lead by 306 runs with six second innings wickets intact.

At the Brian Lara Cricket Academy:

LEEWARD ISLANDS HURRICANES 382-9 dec. (Kofi James 107, Karima Gore 93, Kieran Powell 75, Jeremiah Louis 45; Shermon Lewis 3/76, Preston McSween 2/68, Kenneth Dember 2/103)

vs WINDWARD ISLANDS VOLCANOES 206-2 (Alick Athanaze 105 not out, Kavem Hodge 85 not out)

Volcanoes trail by 176 runs with eight first innings wickets intact.

