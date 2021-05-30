James bags NCAA Division 2 bronze

Asha James bagged National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division 2 Outdoor Championship women’s javelin bronze in Michigan, USA, on Saturday. The West Texas A&M University student landed the spear 47.56 metres.
Another T&T thrower, Angelo State University’s Talena Murray finished 14th with a 37.86m effort.
West Texas earned 49 points at the three-day meet to finish third in the women’s team competition. Azusa Pacific University claimed the title with 81 points, while second spot went to Grand Valley State University (77). Angelo State finished 18th with 13 points.
Grand Valley State (76), West Texas A&M (55) and Angelo State (43) were first, second and third, respectively, in the men’s team competition.
At the NCAA Division 1 West Preliminary meet, in Texas, Rae-Anne Serville bowed out in the quarterfinal round of the women’s 400 metres event. The University of Southern California (USC) freshman was eighth in heat one and 23rd overall in 54.16 seconds. The top 12 progressed to the semis at the June 9-12 NCAA Division 1 Championships, in Eugene, Oregon.
Tamia Badal’s University of Colorado were eliminated from the women’s 4x400m event after finishing 17th overall in three minutes, 38.42 seconds. Kashief King ran the third leg for University of Illinois in the third and final men’s 4x4 heat. The Illinois quartet, however, were disqualified for a lane violation.
At the Olympic Destiny Series meet in Jamaica, on Saturday, Emmanuel Callender finished second in his section and eighth overall in the men’s 200m in 21.55 seconds. The T&T sprinter was 13th fastest in the 100 in 10.40.