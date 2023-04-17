Former West Indies Under-19 all-rounder Joshua James is excited to be playing against the region’s top first-class cricketers in the Headley/Weekes series as he looks to elevate his game to the next level.
James, who was part of the Jamaica Tallawahs roster when they won the Caribbean Premier League T20 last year, will be part of the West Indies Academy team which will play matches against Team Headley, led by Joshua Da Silva, and Team Weekes, led by Alick Athanaze, in the three-team first-class series which will bring the curtain down on the domestic red-ball season.
Tobagonian James also represented the West Indies Under-19s in the 2020 ICC Under-19 World Cup in South Africa. He was also the top bowler for the West Indies Academy team in the Super50 Cup in Antigua last year, grabbing eight wickets in five games, and he is excited to showcase his skills in the longer format.
Team Headley and Team Weekes will be made up of the top performers of the recent West Indies Championship. James is one of two T&T players in the Academy team, the other being opening batter Keagan Simmons, while Darren Bravo and Anderson Phillip will line up with Da Silva for Team Headley.
The 22-year-old James is yet to play first-class cricket but has demonstrated his skills in the longer version of the game after scoring back-to-back centuries for local club Clarke Road United in the domestic Premiership 1 red-ball club competition.
James scored a vital second innings 116 for Clarke Road against title contenders Queen’s Park Cricket Club 1 at the Queen’s Park Oval, in a top-of-the-table clash which ended in a draw. He then scored 117 against another title contender Central Sports the following week.
“It was two well-played hundreds against two of the best teams in Trinidad and I’m really happy that I was able to show that I can take my time and bat and not just go out and try to hit every ball,” James said of his two centuries. “I’m really excited to get started with these first-class matches,” he continued.
“This is a good opportunity for me and my teammates to play against some of the Caribbean’s best players. It is not going to be easy. Red ball cricket is a patient game, so we’ll have to be patient at all times,” James reasoned.
Asked about the upcoming series, James said: “My goals are to try my best with the ball in hand and try to think out the batsman. And with the bat in hand, try not to give away my wicket and make the opposition work hard to get me out,” he concluded.
The West Indies Academy will open the four-day series tomorrow against Team Headley at the Coolidge Cricket Ground and will face Team Weekes at the same venue from April 26-29. Team Headley will square off against Team Weekes in the final game of the series from May 3.