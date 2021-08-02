Tobago all-rounder Joshua James is champing at the bit to impress in the upcoming Hero Caribbean Premier League after being drafted by the two-time champions Jamaica Tallawahs for the 2021 edition of the tournament set to be played at Warner Park in St Kitts from August 26 to September 15.
James, who was part of the West Indies Under-19 team that competed in the 2020 ICC Youth World Cup, is one of two Under-19 players from T&T to earn CPL contracts in 2021 and is only the second Tobagonian to earn a CPL contract, following in the footsteps of another fast-bowling all-rounder in Navin Stewart.
Stewart represented the Guyana Amazon Warriors in 2014 before playing for the Barbados-based franchise, now called the Barbados Royals, in 2015 and 2016.
Wicket-keeper/batsman Leonardo Julien, who played alongside James in the Youth World Cup, was selected by the defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders for the 2021 season. TKR had also snapped up another Under-19 talent in Jayden Seales last year.
“I am really excited to join the Jamaica Tallawahs for the CPL. I am really happy for that after working so hard on my game,” James told the Express last week.
With a foot in the door of professional cricket, James is focussed on making the opportunity count. “I am trying to get some good performances in the tournament. I am an all-rounder so I want to put my best foot out there and finish off games and help the team to as many wins as possible,” he said.
James, who is currently in England, has been putting in a lot of extra work as he CPL draws closer and he said he is right on course with his preparations. “I have been working on my fitness as well as by bowling and batting and everything is going according to plans so far so I hope I have a good CPL,” said James.
The right-arm pacer has been in England for the past three months and has had some decent performances with the bat, ranking as the top batsman for Evenwood Cricket Club competing in the Durham Northeast second division league,
He said he enjoys batting and has been working on his power-hitting by hitting balls in the nets against a bowling machine and that his scores in England, which includes and unbeaten 150, has given him a lot of confidence when hit comes to his batting.
James said his confidence is high heading into the CPL and noted that the England experience has played a big part in taking his career forward and is hoping the CPL opportunity will do the same.
Since 2015, the CPL has provided opportunities for Under-19 players including Anderson Phillip, Amir Jangoo and Seales. Phillp and Seales went on to make their West Indies debuts while Jangoo has a CWI Professional Cricket League contract with the Leeward Islands Hurricanes.
“It has been a really good experience in England and I think it is a big step in my development and I am sure being part of the CPL will also help take my career forward,” he said.
“I like playing on the grassy wickets in England and it is a little harder than cricket back home but once you work hard and stick to the basics, you will get success. I am enjoying what I do so I am not thinking about missing home too much,” James explained.
In terms of being the second Tobagonian to be selected by a CPL team, James said: “I think this is a really good thing for me and for Tobago.”
“I know everyone in Tobago are really happy and proud of me and I know the younger players are looking to me so I know I have to keep doing good things and set the right example for others to follow,” he added.
“I want to thank Coach Brian Brown who was always there for me with the support and he gave me a lot of motivation. My family support has also been great,” he concluded.