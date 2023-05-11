Nathaniel James

11 GOALS IN 14 MATCHES: Nathaniel James

NATHANIEL JAMES, the former Trinidad and Tobago national Under-20 striker is top-scorer in the Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL).

Having played in the former TT Pro League as a 15-year-old with W Connection, James has been prolific for Tiger Tanks Club Sando, and netted for the fourth straight match and got the winner, as “Sando” maintained second spot with a 1-0 win over Cunupia FC, Wednesday. James now has 11 goals in 14 matches, two clear of Ataullah Guerra of Terminix La Horquetta Rangers.

The top four teams, AC Port of Spain, Club Sando, Terminix La Horquetta Rangers and Defence Force all won Wednesday, as did mid-table Police FC and W Connection FC.

Leaders AC Port of Spain had it tough but still managed to grind out a 2-0 win over Point Fortin Civic at La Horquetta, with Duane Muckette sweeping the ball in for a first half lead, and goal-scoring left-back Jameel “Shooter” Neptune pinging a low shot off the far post for the second.

Likewise, Terminix La Horquetta Rangers needed Kadeem Corbin’s second half goal to win, after having a hard time against a quickly-improving San Juan Jabloteh, a team they demolished 6-1 earlier in the season. However, Defence Force had a more routine win when stopping Central FC 3-0 at Arima.

TTPFL RESULTS:

Wednesday

• TIGER TANKS CLUB SANDO 1 (Nathaniel James 12th) CUNUPIA FC 0

• AC PORT OF SPAIN 2 (Duane Muckette 36th, Jameel Neptune 70th) POINT FORTIN CIVIC 0

• TERMINIX LH RANGERS 1 (Kadeem Corbin 58th) SAN JUAN JABLOTEH 0

• DEFENCE FORCE FC (Dwight Quintero 11th, Brandon Reyes 75th , Justin Garcia 87th - penalty) CENTRAL FC 0

• W. CONNECTION FC 2 (Akiel Vesprey 28th, Craig Wilson 74th) PRISON SERVICE FC 0

• POLICE FC 4 (Joel Lewis 11th, Jabari Mitchell 68th, 90th+6, Tyrese Bailey 78th) CALEDONIA 2 (Tyrice Dennis 13th, Mamade Guerra 18th)

TTPFL STANDINGS

Team P W D L GF GA GD PTS

1. AC Port of Spain 14 12 0 2 37 9 +26 36

2. Club Sando 14 11 2 1 30 13 +17 35

3. La Horq Rangers 12 10 1 1 36 13 +23 31

4. Defence Force 13 10 1 2 28 10 +18 31

5. Central FC 14 7 1 6 26 20 +6 22

6. Police 13 6 1 6 21 21 -1 19

7. W Connection 14 5 2 7 12 19 -7 17

8. Point Fortin 14 3 2 9 9 16 -7 11

9. Prison Service 14 3 2 9 8 30 -22 11

10. San Juan Jabloteh 14 2 2 10 14 30 -16 8

11. Morvant Caledonia Utd 14 2 2 10 11 29 -18 8

12. Cunupia 14 2 2 10 8 27 -19 8

