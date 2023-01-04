Man-of-the-Match Joshua James scored an unbeaten century to lead Masqueraders to a four wicket victory over Scarlet Ibis when action in the Namalco Under-23 Cup continued at the National Cricket Centre, yesterday.
James struck 108 off just 98 balls, with seven fours and six sixes, as Masqueraders successfully chased down 260 for victory, ending on 262 for six.
James built on the solid foundation laid by opening batters Leon Bassano (74, 96 balls) and Gerald Chin (22, 40 balls) who posted 55 for the first wicket.
Earlier, half-centuries by Nathaniel McDavid (82, 65 balls) and Anderson Mahase (62, 37 balls) had propelled Scarlet Ibis to 259 all out in their 50 overs after they had been asked to bat first.
In the other match yesterday, Hummingbirds beat Flamingos by 61 runs.
Summarised scores:
Scarlet Ibis 259, 50 overs (Nathaniel McDavid 82, Anderson Mahase 62, Leonardo Francis 39; Chadeon Raymond 4/49) vs Masqueraders 262-6, 47 overs (Joshua James 108 n.o., Leon Bassano 74, Shazad Mohammed 3/40, Rivaldo Ramlogan 2/54)–Masqueraders won by four wickets.
Hummingbirds 259, 49.4 overs (Antonio Gomez 68, Cephas Cooper 52; Justin Manick 3/35, Matthew Patrick 2/36, Sameer Ali 2/41) vs Flamingos 189, 41.3 overs (Aaron Bankay 87, Matthew Patrick 43) Justyn Gangoo 3/36, Avinash Mahabirsingh 2/50)–Hummingbirds won by 61 runs.