Julius James

MOVING INTO COACHING: Former U17 and T&T senior team defender Julius James.

Former Trinidad and Tobago defender Julius James has joined David Beckham’s new MLS team, Inter Miami CF, as an academy coach.

Born and bred in Maloney, D’Abadie, the rugged defender has made the United States his home for the past decade and a half and will now make Miami his new base of operation after accepting the position at the MLS expansion franchise.

James was a founding member of the local Can Bou Play Foundation, a group of local players who train together with the hope of landing overseas assignments.

“I am extremely excited to join such an international brand and I know that this is a blessing from God,” James told Can Bou Play Media.

