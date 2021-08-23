TKR coach believes defending four-time CPL champs can retain title
TRINBAGO KNIGHT Riders (TKR) coach Imran Jan said the outfit will adopt the same approach as last year that led them to the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) title. One game at a time.
In a shortened competition ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup that bowls off in October, Jan’s charges tackle perennial rivals Guyana Amazon Warriors in their opening game Thursday, from 10 a.m. at Warner park in St Kitts and Nevis.
“Obviously we are conscious of that (trying to repeat as champions). It is something we discussed last year. We played each game one at a time. And 2021 is not going to be any different,” said Jan. “What we are going to do is follow the process, play one game at a time, tick all the boxes. Once we do that, I don’t see any reason why we can’t do it again.”
The challenge starts with facing the Shimron Hetmeyer-led Guyana Amazon Warriors. “It is always exciting to play against Guyana. It is a rivalry we look forward to. We got the better of them last year but that is done and dusted,” he noted. “This is a new season and it is going to be challenging. It is a pretty new venue with regards to what it poses for us so we are excited about it and the guys are up for the challenge...most definitely.”
With its shorter straight boundaries and a peculiar strong cross-wind at the venue, Jan said TKR’s preparation has focused on proper selection of bowlers at the two ends of Warner Park, bowling the right lengths to get batters to play to the longer sides of the oval.
The action will be fast and furious with double-headers before two triple-headers on September 11 and 12 close off the league action. Then the semi-finals and final on September 14 and 15, respectively.
TKR are returning with a strong side led by Kieron Pollard with vice captain Sunil Narine and New Zealand’s Colin Munro. Seam-bowling all-rounder, Sri Lankan Isuru Udana, is also set to turn out for the reigning champions.
Another New Zealand international, Tim Seifert, and Pakistani spinner Yasir Shah, replaces Sandeep Lamichhane and Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza, while Denesh Ramdin makes a return to the TKR. Windies Test pacer Jayden Seales will also join the squad after the current Test series between the West Indies and Pakistan.
“Our entire squad played matches and we were successful throughout. It (Ramdin’s inclusion) adds that strength on the bench and for me and the coaching staff, we are excited to have that and have Ramdin in the set-up. It brings that level, of experience and all those years he has had at CPL...It gives us a lot of options and it is going to be important because of the intensity and because of how packed the tournament is,” Jan explained about the tournament that will span 33 days.
The former T&T cricketer added the compact nature of the tournament will demand proper player and resources management and adequate attention to players recovery between games.
One player TKR will miss is the energetic Dwayne Bravo, who is the captain for the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots
“It will be remiss of me if we don’t mention DJ Bravo and how integral he has been with regards to the success of TKR; he will be missed, nobody would say he would not be missed...because of his general disposition which is full of energy, full of vibes, but most importantly (as the) highest wicket-taker in CPL. From that point of view, yes, but we have got some stocks, got some reserves who are well-equipped to come in and fill his slot,” Jan concluded.