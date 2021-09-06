TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS (TKR) head coach Imran Jan is seeking for his side to secure some more victories after a start-stop 2021 CPL season to date.
They tackle the Jamaica Tallawahs (JT) today, in back-to-back games, after posting a comfortable seven-wicket triumph over the Rovman Powell-led side on Sunday.
Unlike their 2020 campaign when the TKR went undefeated on their way to the title, 2021 has been inconsistent so far, with a record of three wins and two losses.
“It’s good to get off a win a day ago actually. We want to continue winning. Win, loss, win, loss previously and we take on Jamaica Tallawahs again tomorrow (today) so there is good vibes in the camp,” Jan said, adding that his maiden stint as coach has been “exciting” while he loves and enjoys the challenge to date.
“It is very important. Last year was last year, we acknowledged we had a great season but what we are trying to do as a team now is to peak together at the right time and we want to string together some wins and, most importantly, leading into the back-end of the tournament,” the former T&T pacer said.
They are likely to be bolstered by the availability of the USA-based Ali Khan -- out of the “bubble” and quarantine, and available and fit for selection. Darren Bravo is already back after returning from an injury he sustained when he rolled his ankle.
“Thankfully, it wasn’t that bad, so he is back with us and he is full fit.” Jan said Pakistani spinner Yasir Shah had not, strategically, been used at this juncture. “It is a tactic (why we haven’t used Shah yet). We are looking to put out our best 11 and we will see how and when he fits in.”
On Akeal Hosein’s performance to date, Jan has been impressed. “Akeal has gone from strength to strength. His confidence is currently at a very high level as he is coming off the West Indies series and he has stood out,” Jan noted. “His bowling average speaks for itself and his runs per over; Sunil Narine, everybody looks up to him. We call him ‘King’ for a reason, but to have Akeal performing as well as he is now; we are very happy with that,” he added.
Jan said that the TKR were disappointed after the “super over” loss to Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW) but have taken the positives out of that result and are moving on. Asked if he was concerned about their inability to finish off JT after they had then 14-5, Jan responded: “With any cricket game you expect a partnership but that Jamaican batting line-up is full of some power players,
“We were aware that they had Andre (Russell), you know partnerships, we had them early down, we would have liked to have finished it off (quicker). But we would have been happy chasing 145 any day against Jamaica.”
He also praised Lendl Simmons for his return to form with an unbeaten 70 and passing 2,500 runs in the CPL.