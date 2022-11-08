Jangoo gets Red Force call-up

Sunil Narine

BIG WICKET: Trinidad and Tobago Red Force spinner Sunil Narine and wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva, right, celebrate the dismissal of Guyana Harpy Eagles Shimron Hetmyer, during their CG United Super50 Zone A match at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, last Wednesday. The Harpy Eagles claimed a narrow three-run victory. Photo: ROGER SEEPERSAD

Former West Indies Under-19 wicketkeeper Amir Jangoo has been added to the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force squad for the remainder of the CG United Super50, the left-hander replacing Joshua Da Silva, who is off to Australia to join the West Indies Test team.

Also heading “Down Under” are pacers Anderson Phillip and Jayden Seales. However, Red Force head coach David Furlonge does not expect the departure of the trio to significantly impact the team’s plans going forward.

The defending champions, now second in Zone A on ten points following their no result against the Combined Campuses and Colleges (CCC) on Monday, are in action today against leaders Guyana Harpy Eagles (12 points) at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, from 9 a.m.

Meanwhile, CCC (2 pts) square off against the Windward Islands Volcanoes (8 pts) at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, in Tarouba, from 2 pm.

“We have brought in Amir Jangoo into the 14 and Jeremy Solozano was left out,” Furlonge confirmed yesterday. He also noted that spinner Sunil Narine and Shannon Gabriel, both of whom were rested for Monday’s game, will return to the squad today.

Furlonge expects spin to play a crucial role and is backing the Red Force spinners to come up trump. “We have been looking at the wickets and the conditions and we are backing our spinners to get the job done for us. Even in Antigua, it looks like the wickets there are assisting the spinners, so the decision was made to go with the spinners,” he explained.

Speaking about the no result on Monday, Furlonge said: “It was a disappointing ending but it was beyond our control when we went outside there. It was unfortunate but we have to look forward now. We have two games and we are in second place now, so we will need to win our remaining games and we hope the weather is kind to us,” he added.

Red Force Squad: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Kjorn Ottley, Jason Mohammed, Mark Deyal, Darren Bravo, Joshua Da Silva, Jyd Goolie, Sunil Narine, Khary Pierre, Imran Khan, Shannon Gabriel, Terrance Hinds, Yannic Cariah, Akeal Hosein.

David Furlonge (Coach/Chief Selector); Sebastian Edwards (Manager); Jason Pilgrim (Physiotherapist); Clinton Jeremiah (Trainer); Amrit Jadoo (Analyst).

Today’s Zone A fixtures:

T&T Red Force vs Guyana Harpy Eagles, @ QPO, 9 a.m.

Winward Islands Volcanoes vs CCC, @ BLCA 2 p.m.

TIME TO PLAY BALL

TIME TO PLAY BALL

ELITE FOOTBALL returns to Trinidad and Tobago in early 2023 with a transitional league, which will be followed by a main nine-month long competition to be run from September 2023 to May 2024.

The announcement was made during a joint media conference hosted by the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA), Ministry of Sport, along with the SporTT Company, yesterday, at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua.

Former West Indies Under-19 wicketkeeper Amir Jangoo has been added to the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force squad for the remainder of the CG United Super50, the left-hander replacing Joshua Da Silva, who is off to Australia to join the West Indies Test team.

T&T quintet dumped out Barbados ITF

FOUR Trinidad and Tobago players were beaten in singles and doubles when the ITF (International Tennis Federation) Junior Tournament continued yesterday in Barbados.

After Kale Dalla Costa and the Byngs won their first-round 18 & under encounters in the Grade V tournament the day before, there were beaten by seeded American players in their quest to reach today’s quarter-finals. The No. 2 seed took down Zachery B

yng 6-1, 6-1, while older brother Sebastien was beaten 6-3, 6-2 by the third seed.

FOUR Trinidad and Tobago players were beaten in singles and doubles when the ITF (International Tennis Federation) Junior Tournament continued yesterday in Barbados.

After Kale Dalla Costa and the Byngs won their first-round 18 & under encounters in the Grade V tournament the day before, there were beaten by seeded American players in their quest to reach today’s quarter-finals. The No. 2 seed took down Zachery B

yng 6-1, 6-1, while older brother Sebastien was beaten 6-3, 6-2 by the third seed.

Legendary left-hander Shiv Chanderpaul has become the latest West Indies player to be inducted into the International Cricket Council Hall of Fame.

The 48-year-old was late Monday named by the ICC as inductee 107 and was joined by iconic Pakistan leg-spinner Abdul Qadir and England’s multi-time World Cup winning captain Charlotte Edwards.

The Coca-Cola Secondary Schools Football League InterCol continues today with San Juan North Secondary taking on Holy Cross College in the East Zone quarter-finals from 3.30 p.m. in St Augustine.

San Juan reached the semi-finals of the Premiership League competition earlier this season and are favourites to clinch the East Zone InterCol crown.

In other East Zone games today, St Augustine Secondary will face Valencia Secondary in El Dorado from 3.30 p.m. while Trinity College East square off against Five Rivers Secondary at Larry Gomes Stadium in Malabar from 1.30 p.m.