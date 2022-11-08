Jangoo gets Red Force call-up

Former West Indies Under-19 wicketkeeper Amir Jangoo has been added to the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force squad for the remainder of the CG United Super50, the left-hander replacing Joshua Da Silva, who is off to Australia to join the West Indies Test team.
Also heading “Down Under” are pacers Anderson Phillip and Jayden Seales. However, Red Force head coach David Furlonge does not expect the departure of the trio to significantly impact the team’s plans going forward.
The defending champions, now second in Zone A on ten points following their no result against the Combined Campuses and Colleges (CCC) on Monday, are in action today against leaders Guyana Harpy Eagles (12 points) at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, from 9 a.m.
Meanwhile, CCC (2 pts) square off against the Windward Islands Volcanoes (8 pts) at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, in Tarouba, from 2 pm.
“We have brought in Amir Jangoo into the 14 and Jeremy Solozano was left out,” Furlonge confirmed yesterday. He also noted that spinner Sunil Narine and Shannon Gabriel, both of whom were rested for Monday’s game, will return to the squad today.
Furlonge expects spin to play a crucial role and is backing the Red Force spinners to come up trump. “We have been looking at the wickets and the conditions and we are backing our spinners to get the job done for us. Even in Antigua, it looks like the wickets there are assisting the spinners, so the decision was made to go with the spinners,” he explained.
Speaking about the no result on Monday, Furlonge said: “It was a disappointing ending but it was beyond our control when we went outside there. It was unfortunate but we have to look forward now. We have two games and we are in second place now, so we will need to win our remaining games and we hope the weather is kind to us,” he added.
Red Force Squad: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Kjorn Ottley, Jason Mohammed, Mark Deyal, Darren Bravo, Joshua Da Silva, Jyd Goolie, Sunil Narine, Khary Pierre, Imran Khan, Shannon Gabriel, Terrance Hinds, Yannic Cariah, Akeal Hosein.
David Furlonge (Coach/Chief Selector); Sebastian Edwards (Manager); Jason Pilgrim (Physiotherapist); Clinton Jeremiah (Trainer); Amrit Jadoo (Analyst).
Today’s Zone A fixtures:
T&T Red Force vs Guyana Harpy Eagles, @ QPO, 9 a.m.
Winward Islands Volcanoes vs CCC, @ BLCA 2 p.m.