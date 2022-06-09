Jangoo slams 58 as Cavaliers upset Strikers in T10 Blast

Tiger Tanks Cocrico Cavaliers started their Dream 11 Trinidad T10 Blast campaign in style, whipping defending champions Fine Choice Steelpan Strikers by 58 runs in the second match of a double header at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, in Tarouba, yesterday.
Batting first, the Cavaliers posted a competitive 129 for four off their 10 overs with opening batter Amir Jangoo showing his range with a fluent 30-ball 58, which included three sixes and six fours, to set the tone for the innings before he was eventually out to Imran Khan (1-20)
Jesse Bootan also added some fireworks to proceedings with 28 off 11 balls. He struck four fours and a six before being dismissed by Marlon Richards (1-30). In reply, the Strikers never got going and were restricted to 71 for five with their big guns Lendl Simmons and Jyd Goolie falling for two and 12, respectively.
In the earlier match, Leatherback Giants whipped Scorpion/Titans Blue Devils by seven wickets in a low-scoring affair that went down to the final over. Batting first, the Blue Devils could only muster 86 for six with Nicholas Sookdeosingh hitting 21 and Rayad Emrit making 19 not out off six balls, which included two sixes and a four in the final over.
Despite the game going to the final over, the total wasn’t enough to trouble the Giants—87 for three off 9.4 overs. The win was never in doubt after an opening stand of 51 between Jahron Alfred and Mark Deyal. Alfred blasted a six and two fours in a 15-ball 20 before he was caught and bowled by spinner Ancil Bhagan in the sixth over.
Deyal struck two sixes and three fours in his unbeaten 42 off 30 balls to ensure the Giants got over the line, which they eventually did via a wide from pacer Uthman Muhammad. The two sides will square off again today from 2.30 pm while last season’s runners-up Soca Kings will face Scarlet Ibis Scorchers in today’s first match from noon.
Summarised Scores:
Scorpion/Titans Blue Devils 86-6, 10 overs (Nicholas Sookdeosingh 21; Denzil Antoine 3-13, Keon Isaac 2/19) vs Valini’s Supermart Leatherback Giants 87-3, 9.4 overs (Mark Deyal 42 n.o., Jahron Alfred 21; Ancil Bhagan 2-18)
—Leatherback Giants won by 7 wickets
Tiger Tanks Cocrico Cavaliers 129-4 (Amir Jangoo 58, Jesse Bootan 28; Ahkeel Mollon 1/7) vs Fine Choice Steelpan Strikers 71-5 (Adrian Ali 19; Stephawn Solomon 2/8, Rakesh Maharaj 2/21)
—Cocrico Cavaliers won by 58 runs
Today’s fixtures (@ BLCA)
Soca Kings vs Fides Ltd Scarlet Ibis Scorchers, Noon
Scorpion/Titans Blue Devils vs Valini’s Supermart Leatherback Giants, 2.30 pm