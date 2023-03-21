Janiah stuns Danae in ‘National Juniors’

JANIAH BOODOOSINGH stunned her nemesis while Vishal Ramsubhag defeated Travis Sinanan again when the curtain fell on the National Junior Badminton Championship Sunday at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.
After being beaten in straight sets when they clashed in the final of the ranking tournament on the return of the sport after a three-year hiatus last month, Boodoosingh came from behind to defeat Danae Mootoosingh 14-21, 21-9, 21-17 in the Under-19 final.
The top seed had edged Boodoosingh in three sets for the Under-15 crown when the CAREBACO (Caribbean Regional Badminton Confederation) Championship was last contested in 2019, and then combined with her for the doubles title.
After upsetting Sinanan in the boys’ Under-19 final of the ranking tournament, Ramsubhag recovered from a first-set thrashing to prevailed 7-21, 21-12, 21-17 when they clashed for the title on this occasion.
Sinanan, who had won the open ranking event last month, had pulled out of the open singles of the National Championship with injury last week Tuesday, and Ramsubhag made it all the way to the semi-finals.
Like Boodoosingh, Aditya Maharaj and Tenniya Tobias turned the tables on players who had beaten them into second in the ranking tournament.
Maharaj was a 21-13, 14-21, 21-14 winner over Jace Smith in the boys’ Under-17 final, while Tobias came within two points of defeat in the second set of the Under-15 final before she clawed her way back to deny Samiya Karim 9-21, 22-20, 21-13.
And like Ramsubhag, Liam Rajkumar, Ethan Ramcharan, Amara Urquhart and Boodoosingh’s sister Rishelle lifted trophies again after been triumphant in the ranking tournament.
Rajkumar won all three matches and Rishelle prevailed on both occasions in straight round-robin events for the Under-11 and 13 titles, respectively.
In the other straight round-robin event, Asia Lee Waller was completely dominant in her two matches for the Under-11 girls’ crown, while Liam Persad halted Chijioke Kalu 23-21, 21-11 in a two-player draw for Under-13 title.
Ramcharan, who earned the Under-11 silver medal in singles and gold in doubles and mixed doubles in the last edition of CAREBACO, recovered after losing the first set to defeat Zavion Joseph 16-21, 21-9, 21-16.
And Urquhart, the runner-up in the open event in the ranking tournament, defeated T’Shelle Barnes, the ’18 CAREBACO Under-11 Triple Crown champ, 21-18, 21-17 in the Under-17 final of the three-day tournament.