Japan commendation for judo’s Littrean

Judoka Mark Littrean was recently bestowed with the commendation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan for his work in judo.
According to a release from the Japan Embassy in Trinidad and Tobago, the Foreign Minister’s commendations are awarded to individuals and groups with outstanding achievements in international fields, “in recognition of their contributions to the promotion of friendship between Japan and other countries. The commendations also aim to promote understanding and support for the recipients’ activities among the Japanese public.”
Littrean, chairman of the Queen’s Park Judo Club and a national, is one of 172 individuals and 65 organisations around the world who have been awarded this year’s Foreign Minister’s commendation.
In reaction to the award, Littrean told the Express: “I‘m happy beyond words that can express. It’s an honour to be recognised for my work in judo that I love and that is one of the biggest parts of my life. It’s especially profound when the government of the country from where it originated does the recognition.”
Littrean, the current JudoTT’s chief national technical director, added he was happier for the sport of judo because it struggles to gain recognition in this part of the world.
“We don’t want recognition just because of medals but because of the main principle that it espouses — mutual benefit for self and others. You’ve probably noticed that things have been happening recently to make judo a bigger part of our society now, and this is my goal,” the former national team member during the 1990s said.
Littrean, who said his most significant contribution to judo is the work he performs at Queen’s Park, started studying under Kiyoshi Shiina 8-dan (KODOKAN) at St John’s University, New York in 1986 and has been involved in judo for many years, winning some international matches during his competitive career.
He opened the very first judo dojo in Trinidad and Tobago in 2000.
Since then, he has been working for the promotion of judo in T&T as the director of the Queen’s Park Judo Club, and as a qualified National “A” referee, while he has also produced some publications on the practice of judo in this country.
In addition, Littrean has coached Christopher George, the first T&T judoka to qualify for the Olympic Games at the Rio 2016 Olympiad, and contributes to the promotion of and understanding of Japan through judo by preparing for the implementation of judo into the basic training of the local Police Service.