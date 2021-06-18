Japan medic advises: No fans at Olympics

The safest way to hold the Tokyo Olympics is without any fans, the top medical adviser to the Japanese government said in a report yesterday.

Dr Shigeru Omi’s recommendation seems to put him at odds with organisers and the International Olympic Committee with the Olympics opening in just five weeks on July 23.

Fans from abroad were banned several months ago, and organisers are to announce early next week if some local fans should be allowed.

“We believe the risks of infections inside venues would be lowest by holding the event with no fans,” said the report, which was compiled by a group of 26 experts led by Omi, a former World Health Organization official. It was submitted to the government and Olympic officials

Widely circulated reports say the government wants to allow up to 10,000 people at some sports and cultural events. This policy is expected to be applied to the Olympics with smaller ceilings at smaller venues, and differences for indoor and outdoor venues.

“We believe it would be most desirable not to have fans inside venues,” Omi told a news conference yesterday after submitting the written report. “Regardless of holding the Olympics or not, Japan has continuing risks of a resurgence of the infections that puts pressure on the medical systems.”

Omi said that putting fans in the venues increased the risk — and not only there but afterward as people exit. He said the Olympics easily get more attention from the public than other sporting events and are likely to trigger more movements and more partying.

Seiko Hashimoto, the president of the local organising committee, said that the final decision on fans was likely to be made Monday in a meeting with organisers, the IOC, the Tokyo metropolitan government, the Japanese government, and the International Paralympic Committee.

Hashimoto said if Tokyo decides to allow fans, the rules will have to be much stricter than for half-filled stadiums in Japan for baseball or soccer. She also said organisers would have to be ready to suddenly ban local fans if conditions change.

WI bowlers threaten, SA rally

The West Indies fast bowlers had South Africa reeling at 37 for three in the first session of the second Test but couldn’t press their advantage as the visitors rallied to reach 218 for five at stumps at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in St Lucia, yesterday.

The Windies created problems, applied pressure and went past the edge throughout the day but South Africa skipper Dean Elgar and Quinton De Kock were up to the challenge, both men scoring crucial half-centuries to keep the visitors in the game.

Eve picks big provisional Gold Cup squad

Having replaced Terry Fenwick as Trinidad and Tobago national team coach, Angus Eve named 60 players for the preliminary qualifiers prior to the start of the Gold Cup. Eve gave himself plenty players to choose from with the experienced Alvin Jones, Mekeil Williams and Triston Hodge, among those still considered, along with young talents Molik Khan, Che Benny, Aikim Andrew, Jesse Williams, Judah Garcia and Akeem Garcia.

Rain spoils day 1 of Test Championship

Rain wiped out the entire first day of the men’s World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand in Southampton.

Heavy rain fell throughout yesterday, preventing a ball being bowled.

The weather is forecast to improve over the weekend.

Eriksen leaves hospital, visits team

Christian Eriksen was discharged from the hospital yesterday and immediately went to visit his Denmark teammates nearly a week after suffering cardiac arrest during a European Championship match.

Muckette looks forward to the Gold Cup

DUANE MUCKETTE has put the disappointment of Trinidad and Tobago’s early World Cup qualifying exit behind him and is looking forward to the upcoming qualifiers for the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

In an interview with T&T media, Muckette said he was hoping to play at the Gold Cup, not having done so under former head coach Dennis Lawrence two years ago.