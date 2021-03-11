Jarlarnie Seales is trial match-winner

After spin dominated the first two days of the third Red Force three-day trial match, fast bowler Jarlarnie Seales got fired up on the final day to finish with four wickets for 54 runs to help the Keagan Simmons XI to a ten-run victory over the Steven Katwaroo XI at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, yesterday.
Earlier in the match, off-spinner Bryan Charles (three for 35) and leg-spinner Yannic Cariah (three for 26) grabbed three wickets each to dismiss the Simmons XI for 265 in their first innings.
Katwaroo’s team were then dismissed for 153 with spinner Jon Russ Jaggesar (three for 36) and pacer Marlon Richards (three for 23) grabbing three wickets each and left-arm spinner Kavesh Kantasingh snatching two for 29. Simmons’ side were then dismissed for 122 in their second turn with left-arm spinner Ricky Jaipaul taking six wickets for 25 runs from 6.5 overs, with three of those coming in one over as the bowler just missed a hat trick.
Set 235 to win, Katwaroo’s team entered the final day yesterday on 42 for two before eventually being dismissed for 224.
Cephas Cooper kept the Katwaroo XI in the hunt with 66 of 110 balls while Jahron Alfred’s 62 off 51 balls also helped to get them close.
Cooper struck eight fours and two sixes and batted for just over three hours, but wickets fell around him with.
Jyd Goolie (zero) and Tion Webster (34) were both dismissed late on the second day and were both victims of Seales. The fast bowler returned yesterday to remove overnight batsman Ewart Nicholson, who failed to add to his overnight tally of three.
Richards (one for 32) accounted for Yannic Cariah (four) before Seales removed skipper Katwaroo, who was bowled for five. Cooper and Alfred then strapped in and put on 97 for the sixth wicket before Alfred was bowled by leg-spinner Kissoondath Magram (two for 44).
He and Kantasingh (two for 19) cleaned up the tail with Kantasingh also removing Cooper, caught by Rajah, to all but end the resistance.
Jaipaul scored 21 in a 38-run stand with last man Shaaron Lewis (17 not out) but they still fell short in the end, with Jaggesar finishing the match with the wicket of Jaipaul.
Summarised scores:
Simmons XI 265 (Isaiah Rajah 75, Keagan Simmons 45, Marlon Richards 49; Yannic Cariah 3/26, Bryan Charles 3/35) & 122 (Isaiah Rajah 36; Ricky Jaipaul 6/25) Katwaroo XI 153 (Jon Russ Jaggesar 3/36, Marlon Richards 3/23, Kavesh Kantasingh 2/29) & 224 (Cephas Cooper 66, Jahron Alfred 62; Jarlarnie Seales 4/54)
—Simmons XI won by ten runs