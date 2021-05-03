Jayawickrama bowls Sri Lanka to series win

Dimuth Karunarathne

 Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunarathne

Left-arm spinner Praveen Jayawickrama claimed a match-haul of 11 wickets in a fairytale debut as he bowled Sri Lanka to a 209-run victory, and a 1-0 series win, in the second Test against Bangladesh in Pallekele yesterday.

The hosts took just over an hour to claim the last five Bangladesh wickets, with Jayawickrama claiming three of them for a second-innings figures of five for 86.

Replying to Sri Lanka’s first innings total of 493 for seven declared, Bangladesh were all out for 251.

Sri Lanka declared their second innings on 194 for nine, setting the tourists a daunting victory target of 437 and Bangladesh meekly folded for 227.

“There was a bit of pressure ahead of the debut but the captain and the senior players really helped me,” Jayawickrama, 22, said after being adjudged player-of-the-match. Home captain Dimuth Karunaratne heaped praise on Jayawickrama and young off-spinner Ramesh Mendis, who claimed four wickets in the second innings.

“Praveen was fantastic and Ramesh too,” Karunaratne, who won the Player-of-the-Series award for his scores of 244, 118 and 66 in three innings, said.

“I think they need to play Test matches regularly and build confidence, and if they do that they will fill the shoes of Dilruwan (Perera) and Rangana (Herath) for sure.”

Bangladesh captain Mominul Haq rued losing the toss on a flat wicket which he felt determined “50 per cent” of the outcome, but was also disappointed with their own batting effort.

“We lost this Test in the first innings when we were bowled out for 250. We should have batted better,” he said.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

IPL watch

IPL watch

Cricket West Indies (CWI) is keeping a close eye on developments in the Indian Premier League and its players competing in the bio-secure tournament after a few Covid-19 infections were confirmed within the “bubble” yesterday, raising concerns over the fate of the world’s richest Twenty20 tournament.

Champs WI drop again in T20 rankings

Champs WI drop again in T20 rankings

West Indies have slumped to tenth spot in the latest International Cricket Council’s Twenty20 rankings, just six months before they defend their title at the T20 World Cup in India.

Following the annual update yesterday which saw results from 2017-18 eliminated,

Jayawickrama bowls Sri Lanka to series win

Jayawickrama bowls Sri Lanka to series win

Left-arm spinner Praveen Jayawickrama claimed a match-haul of 11 wickets in a fairytale debut as he bowled Sri Lanka to a 209-run victory, and a 1-0 series win, in the second Test against Bangladesh in Pallekele yesterday.

Horsford captures silver, double bronze for Zinara Lesley

Horsford captures silver, double bronze for Zinara Lesley

Tyriq Horsford captured silver in the men’s javelin at the Maroon and White Invite in Mississippi, USA, on Saturday. The Mississippi State University student threw 72.20 metres. Four of Horsford’s throws went past the 70-metre mark—71.61, 70.40, 72.20 and 72.15.

Crux of the Man Utd crisis

Crux of the Man Utd crisis

The storming of Old Trafford crystalised 16 years of disconnect between Manchester United fans and their distant ownership.

While choosing not to engage with the supporters who are the lifeblood of any club, the Glazer family can’t have avoided seeing the levels of rage against them on Sunday. 