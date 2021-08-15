JAYDEN SEALS IT!

It was tense and tight, and won by West Indies.
Only one wicket was the difference between the two teams in the end, as Kraigg Brathwaite’s men squeezed out a nerve-wracking victory against Pakistan in the first Test at Sabina Park, yesterday. Set 168 to get on the fourth day, WI ended on 168 for nine.
No crowd was on hand to see Kemar Roach stroke Hasan Ali to the cover boundary to secure a hard-fought win for his side in a see-saw Test match. No.9 Roach was unbeaten on a heroic 30 made in an hour-and-a-half. Only Jermaine Blackwood got more for the home side. “I’ve never been in a situation like that before...To believe, that was the biggest thing for me; stay positive,” Roach said at the end.
With him at the finish was his young fast bowling apprentice Jayden Seales, who kept him company in a last-wicket stand that eked out the final 17 runs.
Seales’ contribution with the bat was only two. But his eight wickets in the match, including a first-time ‘five-for’ in the second innings, gave him Man-of-the-Match status yesterday. Roach described him as “a star for the future.”
“He has a good heart, he’s very calm under pressure,” The WI senior pro added. Seales for his part was overjoyed and thankful for what the day brought.
“Words can’t really describe how I feel getting five wickets. I just have to say thanks to the Almighty for allowing me to play here and to perform to the best of my ability,” he said. Seales certainly produced his best earlier in the day. But for a long while though, his best seemed as if it might count for nothing.
In an eventful, extended first session in which eight wickets fell, WI were set back early with the loss of skipper Brathwaite, Kieran Powell and Nkrumah Bonner before lunch, taken at 38 for three.
All three fell to the tall left-armer Shaheen Shah Afridi who exploited the suspect techniques of Powell (lbw) and Bonner (bowled) and the misjudgement of Brathwaite, who followed a delivery wide of his stumps and snicked to wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan.
After the break, some calm was restored while vice-captain Blackwood (55) and Roston Chase (22) were together in their fourth wicket partnership of 68. Naturally aggressive Blackwood (ten fours) largely played with the soundness the situation required, as did Chase.
However, on a surface with increasing uneven bounce, the batsmen’s techniques were constantly tested. Eventually, both perished to smart Imran Butt catches at second slip; Chase off Faheem Ashraf, who broke the stand, and Blackood off Hasan Ali.
Inbetween their departures, Kyle Mayers completed a pair in the match when his indecisive footwork resulted in him snicking Ashraf to the ever-ready Butt.
The Windies needed stability before tea from Jason Holder and Joshua Da Silva, but Hasan swung the match in Pakistan’s favour with what turned out to be the last ball before tea -- a delivery that knocked back Holder’s off stump. At the interval, the WI still needed 54 to win with one recognised batsman left.
After the break, Da Silva found a steady partner in Roach and they chipped away at the deficit, getting it down to 26. Both offered chances that were not accepted. But with the Windies seeming to have pushed their noses back in front with the total on 142, Da Silva nibbled at an Afrdi delivery which wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan -- who had earlier dropped Roach -- held low down.
And Rizwan out-did himself nine runs later to dismiss Jomel Warrican. This time he sprinted three-quarter way to the boundary at fine-leg and dived to clutch Warrican’s top edge. That catch seemed the type to tip the scales. But Roach and Seales produced one final twist.
Earlier, Seales grabbed a piece of history, with three additional wickets to finish off the Pakistan second innings. Used as Brathwaite’s fourth option of the morning, the 19 year-old playing in only his third Test, removed Yasir Shah, Afridi and Hasan Ali to surpass the late left-arm spinner Alfred Valentine as the WI’s youngest bowler to get a five-wicket haul in Tests. Valentine was 20 when he did it.
The youth from Trinidad and Tobago was rewarded for making the batsmen play at balls mostly on a good length. On day three, that approach earned him the wickets of Abid Ali and Fawad Alam.
Yesterday, Shah was induced to give wicketkeeper Da Silva his eighth catch of the match, a very good diving one-handed effort, and Afridi was adjudged lbw via a television review. For his fifth trick, Seales resorted to a short delivery against the aggressive Hassan Ali.
Roach took a very well-judged catch at deep fine-leg to end a sequence in which Pakistan lost their last five wickets -- including captain Babar Azam (55) -- for 43 runs. They were dismissed for 203 after trailing by 36. Seales walked off with the ball and a big smile on his face. Hours later, the smile was still there.