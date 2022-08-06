Former 400 metres World champion hurdler Jehue Gordon, turned up at the “Turn Up, Don’t Give Up” Caravan on Wednesday last week, for an engaging session with over one 175 students from the Moruga and Princes Town East Secondary Schools at the Ministry of Education’s Vacation Revision Programme (VRP).
The six-foot-plus, former elite hurdler shared stories from his personal life and academic and sporting career, as he described his long, arduous journey towards winning the prestigious 400 metres gold medal at the World Athletics Championships in 2013 in Moscow, Russia.
“I came from humble beginnings and faced unexpected stumbling blocks and many challenges, but I never gave up. So, I would like to encourage all of you to persevere, work hard and don’t give up in following your life dreams and goals, and accomplishing them,” Gordon told the students.
He praised the “Turn Up, Don’t Give-Up” Caravan of the Ministry of Education’s Vacation Revision Programme for providing critical support, encouragement and guidance to hundreds of students, especially given the academic challenges they have been facing in the post-pandemic era. He also urged adults to play their part in helping the nation’s students overcome life’s hindrances and to succeed.
“It is a great initiative because it is very important that we, as the past generation, give back to the future generations, especially given that our students had to stay away from school, do online classes and mask up, which was a difficult experience for them. So, let’s all come out, mentor and turn up for their sake,” he said.
The “Turn Up, Don’t Give Up” Caravans next goes to Sangre Grande tomorrow.
The Ministry of Education’s “Turn Up, Don’t Give Up” Caravan is supported by the Ministries of Youth Development and National Service, Sport and Community Development, NALIS and NIHERST. Corporate Trinidad and Tobago has also provided support through the Ministry’s Adopt-a-School programme.