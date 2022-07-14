Trinidadian defender Jelani Peters scored twice on Saturday when leading Pittsburgh Riverhounds to a 4-1 win over Miami FC in the USL Championship in the United States. And that performance helped Peters to be named on the USL’s team-of-the-week.
A defender by trade, Peters, 28, played for St Ann’s Rangers (2013–2016) where he captained the team and W Connection (2016–2017) in the TT Pro League, before heading to the United States where he has played for Toronto FC 11 and Pittsburgh Riverhounds. He also has four Trinidad and Tobago senior national team caps.
As expected from a 6ft 5-inch defender, Peters was first to the ball when heading home a corner in the 49th minute and followed up with a powerful shot from within the penalty area which got him a second goal. Pittsburgh Riverhounds are on a three-match win streak, leaving them fourth in the Eastern Conference standings on 33 points, just six adrift of leaders Louisville City FC.