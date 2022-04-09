Jereem “The Dream” Richards opened his 2022 outdoor campaign with a silver run at the Bermuda Games, yesterday.
Richards got to the line in 20.86 seconds to secure second spot in the men’s 200 metres event, the Trinidad and Tobago track star finishing behind reigning Olympic 400m champion Steven Gardiner of the Bahamas, the winner in 20.79. Liberia’s Emmanuel Matadi bagged bronze in 21.04.
Richards closed off his indoor season with 400m gold at the World Athletics Indoor Championships, in Serbia, last month. The Point Fortin sprinter won the global title in a Championship record time of 45 seconds flat.
Richards is preparing for the July 15-24 World Championships in Eugene, Oregon, USA. He is also expected to compete at the July 28 to August 8 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. Richards is the reigning Commonwealth Games 200m champion.
Conditions were far from ideal in Bermuda, yesterday, strong headwinds preventing the athletes from clocking fast times. Richards, Gardiner and company had to contend with a 4.7 metres per second headwind in the 200.
Ruebin Walters also had a battle on his hands, a 3.8 metres per second wind in his face limiting the T&T athlete to a 13.95 seconds clocking in the men’s 110m hurdles. Walters finished fourth. The top three spots went to Barbadian Shane Brathwaite (13.78), American Michael Dickson (13.85) and Brazilian Eduardo Rodrigues (13.87).
T&T quarter-miler Machel Cedenio completed his lap of the track in 46.70 seconds for fifth spot in the men’s 400m. Kirani James was golden in 45.63, the Grenadian finishing ahead of Great Britain’s Alex Haydock-Wilson (46.05), Jamaican Jaheel Hyde (46.27), American Kahmari Montgomery (46.38) and Cedenio.