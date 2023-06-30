Jereem 2nd in Lausanne

Jereem “The Dream” Richards

200 SILVER: Jereem “The Dream” Richards

Jereem “The Dream” Richards finished strong to secure silver in the men’s 200 metres event at the Athletissima Wanda Diamond League meet in Lausanne, Switzerland, yesterday.

Richards got to the line in 20.11 seconds for second spot, behind Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo, the winner in 20.01. Liberia’s Joseph Fahnbulleh clocked 20.21 to finish third. Canadian Andre De Grasse, the reigning Olympic half-lap champion, was sixth in 20.57.

Richards has a season’s best of 20.08 seconds, a clocking he produced at the LA Grand Prix in California, USA, on May 27. The Trinidad and Tobago track star had two other 200 outings this year, clocking 20.40 in Florida on April 23 and 20.28 in Italy on June 2.

Keshorn Walcott finished seventh in the Athletissima men’s javelin event. The 2012 Olympic champion threw 81.85 metres. Walcott opened at 81.85, landed the spear 81.70m in round two, and then followed up at 79.77. The T&T athlete fouled in the fourth round, and then closed off his campaign with an 80.70m effort.

Reigning Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra was the class of the Athletissima field, the Indian athlete winning with his 87.66m fifth round throw. Germany’s Julian Weber was second at 87.03 with third spot going to Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch at 86.13.

Nicholas Landeau continued his fine run of form with victory in the men’s 800m event at the BMC Gold Standard Races meet in Stretford, England, on Tuesday.

Landeau got home in one minute, 48.92 seconds, forcing Great Britain’s Max Wharton to settle for silver in 1:49.02. Another British runner, Elliot Savage finished third in 1:49.46.

Landeau’s clocking was his third sub-1:49 run this year and the fourth of his career. On June 10, the England-based T&T half-miler finished first in Loughborough in 1:48.82.

Four days later, Landeau was seventh in Watford in a personal best 1:48.25. And on Tuesday, he produced the 1:48.92 run. Landeau also has 1:49.16 and 1:49.61 800-metre runs to his name this season, as well as a 3:51.77 1500m clocking.

At the All Comers Meet in Jamaica, last Saturday, Dorian Charles earned silver in the boys’ under-20 400m hurdles in a personal best 52.02 seconds. Charles was third in the men’s javelin with a personal best 66.02m throw. Another T&T athlete, Judah Taylor finished first in his section and seventh overall in the men’s 100m in a personal best 10.45 seconds.

At the NYC Grand Prix in New York, USA, T&T’s Portious Warren threw 16.95m for sixth spot in the women’s shot put. Eric Harrison finished seventh in the men’s 200m in 20.95 seconds. And Jonathan Farinha was eighth in the men’s 100m in 10.54.

Zharnel Hughes topped the 100 in 9.83 seconds — a new Great Britain national record. The clocking was also the fastest time in the world this year.

Dylan Carter ended his campaign at the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games in El Salvador at the top of the podium on Thursday night.

The top TTO swimmer registered a new CAC record on the night, clocking 21.87 seconds to take the gold medal in the men’s 50m freestyle ‘A’ final.

Bascombe replaces Adams as director of cricket

Miles Bascombe was yesterday announced as Cricket West Indies’ new director of cricket, replacing Jimmy Adams who left last month after six years in the role.

The 37-year-old Bascombe, who spent two years as a senior selector between 2019 and 2021 and also served as technical director of the Windward Islands Cricket Board for the last two years, has been appointed on a three-year contract.

Bowling coach James Franklin said yesterday beleaguered West Indies would continue clinging to the glimmer of hope that was their World Cup dreams, as they prepared for their critical do-or-die clash with Scotland, today.

The Caribbean side lost the last two of their four group games of the World Cup qualifiers to Zimbabwe and the Netherlands, to leave themselves having to win all three of their Super Six games in order to stand any chance of reaching the showpiece in India this year.

TKR recruit Rossouw, Guptill for 2023 CPL campaign

South Africa’s Rilee Rossouw is looking to bring his batting experience to the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) as the franchise look to flip the script in the 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League.

DAYSTAR SWIFT has been named in Trinidad and Tobago’s netball squad for the International Netball Federation (INF) Vitality Netball World Cup 2023, to be played in South Africa from July 28 through August 6.

The six-foot, three-inch Swift plays as a goalkeeper or goal defence and her presence adds size to a T&T backline which also includes captain Shaquanda Greene-Noel and Jameela McCarthy, both of whom have had stints in England’s Vitality Netball Super League.