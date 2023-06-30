Jereem 2nd in Lausanne

Jereem “The Dream” Richards finished strong to secure silver in the men’s 200 metres event at the Athletissima Wanda Diamond League meet in Lausanne, Switzerland, yesterday.
Richards got to the line in 20.11 seconds for second spot, behind Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo, the winner in 20.01. Liberia’s Joseph Fahnbulleh clocked 20.21 to finish third. Canadian Andre De Grasse, the reigning Olympic half-lap champion, was sixth in 20.57.
Richards has a season’s best of 20.08 seconds, a clocking he produced at the LA Grand Prix in California, USA, on May 27. The Trinidad and Tobago track star had two other 200 outings this year, clocking 20.40 in Florida on April 23 and 20.28 in Italy on June 2.
Keshorn Walcott finished seventh in the Athletissima men’s javelin event. The 2012 Olympic champion threw 81.85 metres. Walcott opened at 81.85, landed the spear 81.70m in round two, and then followed up at 79.77. The T&T athlete fouled in the fourth round, and then closed off his campaign with an 80.70m effort.
Reigning Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra was the class of the Athletissima field, the Indian athlete winning with his 87.66m fifth round throw. Germany’s Julian Weber was second at 87.03 with third spot going to Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch at 86.13.
Nicholas Landeau continued his fine run of form with victory in the men’s 800m event at the BMC Gold Standard Races meet in Stretford, England, on Tuesday.
Landeau got home in one minute, 48.92 seconds, forcing Great Britain’s Max Wharton to settle for silver in 1:49.02. Another British runner, Elliot Savage finished third in 1:49.46.
Landeau’s clocking was his third sub-1:49 run this year and the fourth of his career. On June 10, the England-based T&T half-miler finished first in Loughborough in 1:48.82.
Four days later, Landeau was seventh in Watford in a personal best 1:48.25. And on Tuesday, he produced the 1:48.92 run. Landeau also has 1:49.16 and 1:49.61 800-metre runs to his name this season, as well as a 3:51.77 1500m clocking.
At the All Comers Meet in Jamaica, last Saturday, Dorian Charles earned silver in the boys’ under-20 400m hurdles in a personal best 52.02 seconds. Charles was third in the men’s javelin with a personal best 66.02m throw. Another T&T athlete, Judah Taylor finished first in his section and seventh overall in the men’s 100m in a personal best 10.45 seconds.
At the NYC Grand Prix in New York, USA, T&T’s Portious Warren threw 16.95m for sixth spot in the women’s shot put. Eric Harrison finished seventh in the men’s 200m in 20.95 seconds. And Jonathan Farinha was eighth in the men’s 100m in 10.54.
Zharnel Hughes topped the 100 in 9.83 seconds — a new Great Britain national record. The clocking was also the fastest time in the world this year.