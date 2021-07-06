Jereem 4th in Hungary

Jereem “The Dream” Richards clocked a season’s best 20.13 seconds to secure fourth spot in the men’s 200 metres event at the Gyulai Istvan Memorial meet in Szekesfehervar, Hungary, yesterday.

Richards outduelled Aaron Brown on the straight, the Trinidad and Tobago track star forcing his Canadian rival to settle for fifth in 20.14. Richards, though, was unable to challenge for a podium finish.

Another Canadian, Andre De Grasse stopped the clock at 19.97 seconds to claim gold. De Grasse finished ahead of a pair of American sprinters. Kenny Bednarek seized silver in 19.99, with bronze going to 17-year-old sensation Erriyon Knighton (20.03).

Ahead of yesterday’s race, Richards was 20th on the 2021 world performance list at 20.20 seconds. With the 20.13 run, the reigning Commonwealth Games 200m champion jumped to 14th. American Noah Lyles is at the top of the list with a 19.74 clocking.

Deon Lendore competed in the men’s 200m “B” race in Hungary, the T&T athlete finishing fifth in 20.72 seconds. Akani Simbine topped the field in 20.25. Earlier, the South African was golden in the 100m dash in a personal best 9.84—a new African record.

The World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meet also featured a top-class women’s 100m field, including Michelle-Lee Ahye. The T&T sprinter got to the line in 11.09 seconds to earn fifth spot.

Reigning Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah bolted to victory in 10.71 seconds. Her fellow Jamaican, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce clocked 10.82 for second spot, ahead of Ivory Coast sprinter Marie-Josee Ta Lou ((10.86) and Nigeria’s Blessing Okagbare (10.89).

Ahye, Richards and Lendore are all preparing for the July 23 to August 8 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. Ahye will run in the women’s 100m, Richards in the men’s 200, and Lendore in the men’s 400.

