Jereem 7th in Diamond League Final

Jereem “The Dream” Richards closed off his 2022 season with a seventh-place finish in the men’s 200 metres event at the Wanda Diamond League Final in Zurich, Switzerland, yesterday. Running in lane three at the Weltklasse meet, Richards got to the line in 20.56 seconds.
American Noah Lyles dominated the field, the world champion clocking a meet record 19.52 seconds. In a close duel for second, Canadian Aaron Brown got the better of Dominican Republic’s Alexander Ogando. Both sprinters got home in 20.02. Americans Erriyon Knighton and Kenny Bednarek were fourth and fifth, respectively. They both clocked 20.20.
Canada’s reigning Olympic 200m champion Andre De Grasse was sixth in 20.43 seconds. De Grasse got to the line ahead of Richards and Eseosa Desalu, the Italian finishing eighth in 20.79.
Richards enjoyed a memorable 2022 season. In March, the Trinidad and Tobago track star was golden at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, claiming the 400m title in 45.00 seconds-- a Championship record as well as a national indoor record.
Richards was also in fine form outdoors. He scorched the Hasely Crawford Stadium track in a personal best 19.83 seconds for 200m gold at the NGC/NAAATT National Open Championships.
Richards followed up with a 19.86 run in the World Athletics Championship semis. He then clocked 20.08 for sixth spot in the final.
Richards improved his personal record (PR) to 19.80 seconds in the Commonwealth Games championship race, the Point Fortin sprinter retaining his crown with the sizzling run. He also struck gold in the 4x400m relay, teaming up with Dwight St Hillaire, Asa Guevara and Machel Cedenio for the title.
Two weeks ago, Richards produced his fourth sub-20 half-lap run this year, the Florida-based athlete clocking 19.95 seconds for third spot at the Athletissima Wanda Diamond League meet in Lausanne, Switzerland.