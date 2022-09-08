Jereem 7th in Diamond League Final

Jereem “The Dream” Richards

FLASHBACK: Trinidad and Tobago’s Jereem “The Dream” Richards, centre, cruises to victory in his men’s 200 metres first round heat at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, USA, on July 18. Richards won in 20.35. Japan’s Shota Iizuka, left, finished third in 20.72. Denmark’s Simon Hansen, right, was fifth in 20.80. --Photo: Getty Images for World Athletics

Jereem “The Dream” Richards closed off his 2022 season with a seventh-place finish in the men’s 200 metres event at the Wanda Diamond League Final in Zurich, Switzerland, yesterday. Running in lane three at the Weltklasse meet, Richards got to the line in 20.56 seconds.

American Noah Lyles dominated the field, the world champion clocking a meet record 19.52 seconds. In a close duel for second, Canadian Aaron Brown got the better of Dominican Republic’s Alexander Ogando. Both sprinters got home in 20.02. Americans Erriyon Knighton and Kenny Bednarek were fourth and fifth, respectively. They both clocked 20.20.

Canada’s reigning Olympic 200m champion Andre De Grasse was sixth in 20.43 seconds. De Grasse got to the line ahead of Richards and Eseosa Desalu, the Italian finishing eighth in 20.79.

Richards enjoyed a memorable 2022 season. In March, the Trinidad and Tobago track star was golden at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, claiming the 400m title in 45.00 seconds-- a Championship record as well as a national indoor record.

Richards was also in fine form outdoors. He scorched the Hasely Crawford Stadium track in a personal best 19.83 seconds for 200m gold at the NGC/NAAATT National Open Championships.

Richards followed up with a 19.86 run in the World Athletics Championship semis. He then clocked 20.08 for sixth spot in the final.

Richards improved his personal record (PR) to 19.80 seconds in the Commonwealth Games championship race, the Point Fortin sprinter retaining his crown with the sizzling run. He also struck gold in the 4x400m relay, teaming up with Dwight St Hillaire, Asa Guevara and Machel Cedenio for the title.

Two weeks ago, Richards produced his fourth sub-20 half-lap run this year, the Florida-based athlete clocking 19.95 seconds for third spot at the Athletissima Wanda Diamond League meet in Lausanne, Switzerland.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Jereem 7th in Diamond League Final

Jereem 7th in Diamond League Final

Jereem “The Dream” Richards closed off his 2022 season with a seventh-place finish in the men’s 200 metres event at the Wanda Diamond League Final in Zurich, Switzerland, yesterday. Running in lane three at the Weltklasse meet, Richards got to the line in 20.56 seconds.

Real Sociedad edge Man Utd 1-0 in Europa League opener

Manchester United got off to a losing start in the Europa League as Real Sociedad held on for a 1-0 win to beat them in Group E action on Thursday night at Old Trafford.

A moment’s silence was held prior to kick-off to pay respect to Queen Elizabeth II, who died yesterday afternoon at the age of 96, with UEFA saying in a statement ahead of the match: “UEFA and European football are truly saddened by the passing away of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, one of the world’s most-respected figures.”

Hosein doubtful for TKR’s clash against Tallawahs

Hosein doubtful for TKR’s clash against Tallawahs

TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS’ spinner Akeal Hosein is uncertain to start for tomorrow’s game against the Jamaican Tallawahs in game 12 of the Hero 2022 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) in St Lucia.

Hosein suffered a minor groin strain during TKR’s first game when they won by three wickets over St Lucia Kings back on September 1, in St Kitts.

Paul rides with Republic

Paul rides with Republic

National track cyclist and Olympian, Nicholas Paul, was recently welcomed into the Republic family as the bank’s newest Brand Ambassador. The official contract signing was recently held at Republic House, on Park Street, Port of Spain.

Accompanied by his father Darren Paul, who plays a dual role as his manager, Paul expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to partner with Republic Bank.

Sports world mourns passing of QE II

Sports world mourns passing of QE II

The BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth was suspended yesterday and today after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the DP World Tour announced.

“On behalf of our members and everyone connected with the European Tour group and the BMW PGA Championship, it is with great sadness that we have learned of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” the DP World Tour announced.

‘King’ Charles reigns

‘King’ Charles reigns

Johnson Charles’ 28th Twenty20 fifty helped St Lucia Kings break their losing skid in the men’s Caribbean Premier League, last year’s losing finalists edging the previously unbeaten Jamaica Tallawahs by two wickets late Wednesday night.

In pursuit of 165 at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, Kings overhauled their target with a ball to spare, in a finish made unnecessarily anxious by nervy batting at the back end