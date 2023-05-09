Jereem bolts to 150 gold

Jereem “The Dream” Richards produced a sizzling run at the Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, on Saturday.
The Trinidad and Tobago track star stopped the clock at 14.83 seconds to win a men’s 150 metres race.
Running on a specially engineered elevated straight track, inside the Olympic Park, Richards powered to the line ahead of Americans Chris Royster (14.89) and Brandon Carnes (14.97).
In another men’s 150m race, Americans Noah Lyles and Erriyon Knighton finished first and second, respectively, clocking 14.56 and 14.85. Kenya’s Ferdinand Omanyala was third in 14.89.
At the Tom Tellez Invitational, in Texas, University of Houston sophomore Dillon Leacock won the men’s 400m hurdles in 53.05 seconds. Janeil Bellille secured second spot in the women’s 400 hurdles in 59.28.
At the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) Outdoor Championships, in Virginia, Reese Webster grabbed women’s 100m gold in 11.70 seconds. The Elon University freshman was fourth in the 200 in 23.99.
At the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Championships, in Texas, Jackson State University’s Kymoi Noray struck gold in the women’s javelin with a personal best 46.00 metres throw. Noray was 12th in the hammer throw at 41.29. University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff sophomore Genesis Joseph clocked one minute, 52.63 seconds for second spot in the men’s 800m.
At the Lone Star Conference Championships, also in Texas, Angelo State University’s Talena Murray topped the women’s javelin field with a 41.79m effort.
Eastern New Mexico University junior Timothy Frederick was fifth in the men’s 400m final in 47.17 seconds. West Texas A&M University senior Ohdel James finished 14th overall in 48.92. In the 200m final, Frederick was seventh in 20.99.
At the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Region XI Championships, in Iowa, Antonia Sealy threw 39.13m to strike gold in the women’s javelin. Sealy disturbed the sand at a personal best 6.08 metres to claim silver in the long jump. She also competed in the 100m hurdles, the Iowa Western Community College sophomore earning silver in that event in 14.55 seconds.
Elijah Simmons finished sixth in the men’s 100m final in 11.18 seconds. The Iowa Western freshman clocked 10.86 in the qualifying round. Simmons was 19th fastest in the 200 in 22.22.
At the Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) Championships, in Missouri, William Jewell College senior Justen O’Brien emerged victorious in the men’s 400m in 48.71 seconds.
At the GHSA 4A Sectional A high school meet, in Georgia, Sanaa Frederick captured the girls’ sprint double, clocking a wind-aided 11.77 seconds in the 100m and a windy 23.58 in the 200. Her twin sister and Druid Hills High School teammate, Sole Frederick was second in the 200 in a windy 23.92 and first in the 400 in 57.10.
At the Arrowhead Myrhum Invitational, in Wisconsin, Shorewood High School’s Nathan Cumberbatch picked up high school boys’ 400m silver in 47.57 seconds.
At the Austintown Optimist Meet, in Ohio, Spire Academy’s Jamario Russell finished second in the high school boys’ 200m in a wind-assisted 22.35 seconds. Russell was fourth in the 100 in 11.10.
At the South Atlantic Conference (SAC) Championships, in South Carolina, Limestone University’s Che Lara got home in 47.17 seconds to seize silver in the men’s 400m final. Lara finished 11th overall in the 200 in a windy 21.39. Tusculum University junior Tyrell Edwards was fourth in the men’s 100m in 10.46 seconds and 23rd in the 200 in 21.97.