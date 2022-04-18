Jereem fast in Florida

Jereem “The Dream” Richards clocked an impressive 20.12 seconds to win the Olympic Development men’s 200 metres event at the Tom Jones Memorial in Florida, USA, on Friday.
The fast run moved Richards into fifth spot on the 2022 world outdoor performance list. Fred Kerley is the global leader at 19.80 seconds, with his fellow Americans Michael Norman and Rai Benjamin second and third, respectively, at 19.83 and 20.01. Canadian Jerome Blake is fourth with a 20.04 effort.
Richards was world leader for a day, the Trinidad and Tobago track star’s 20.12 clocking earning him the top spot. On Saturday, though, Kerley, Norman, Benjamin and Blake finished one-two-three-four at the Mt SAC Relays, in California, to push Richards four spots down the leaderboard.
Asa Guevara finished third in his section and fourth overall in the Tom Jones Memorial Olympic Development Men’s 400m in 46.09 seconds. His T&T team-mate, Machel Cedenio was fifth in 46.20.
Mississippi State University student Tyriq Horsford threw 69.79 metres for fourth spot in the Men’s javelin.
Khalifa St Fort was eighth fastest in the Olympic Development Women’s 100m dash in 11.38 seconds. Another T&T sprinter, Reyare Thomas was 15th overall in 11.86. Thomas produced the 13th fastest time, 24.38, in the Olympic Development Women’s 200. University of Alabama’s Ayla Stanisclaus and University of South Florida (USF) student Kadesha Prescott were 12th and 27th, respectively, in the University Women’s 100m, clocking 11.49 and 11.82.
Tamia Badal returned a time of one minute, 00.77 seconds for 16th spot overall in the Women’s 400m hurdles. The University of Central Florida (UCF) sophomore was 21st fastest in the University Women’s 100m hurdles in 13.87.
USF quarter-miler Joshua Jacob St Clair finished 27th overall in the University Men’s 400m in 47.49. Texas Christian University (TCU) junior Tatianna Martinez was 49th in the University Women’s 200m in 24.46.
Gittens wins
Tyra Gittens was golden in the Mt SAC Relays Collegiate Women’s long jump. The University of Texas senior disturbed the sand at 6.69 metres to move into sixth spot on the 2022 world outdoor performance list.
Gittens finished third in the Elite women’s high jump with a 1.80m clearance. Ruebin Walters crossed the line in 13.79 for seventh spot in the Elite Men’s 110m hurdles. Portious Warren was eighth in the Elite Women’s shot put with a 17.23 metres throw.
Michelle-Lee Ahye was impressive in the Elite Women’s 100m qualifying round, the T&T sprint star finishing third in heat one in 10.96 seconds. The clocking was good enough for fourth on the 2022 world performance list. Jamaica’s reigning Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah won heat one in 10.89 to claim top spot on the global list.
Ahye’s 10.96 run was her first wind-legal sub-11 clocking since 2017. In the final, however, she pulled up shortly after coming out of the blocks and aborted the race.
Harrison tops 100m
At the Gamecock Invitational, in South Carolina, Eric Harrison grabbed Invitational Men’s 100m gold in 10.27. The Ohio State University senior topped the men’s 200m in 20.49. Ohio State freshman Leah Bertrand finished sixth overall in the Invitational Women’s 100m in 11.76. She was ninth fastest in the women’s 200 in 24.03.
In Louisiana, Shaquille Singuineau won the Strawberry Relays Men’s shot put with a 16.22m throw. Kymoi Noray landed the spear 41.26m for second spot in the Women’s javelin. Her Jackson State University team-mate, Adell Colthrust was fifth overall in the Men’s 100m in 10.81 and seventh in the 200 in 21.91. At the Cactus Cup, in Texas, Angelo State University junior Talena Murray threw 40.44m to top the Women’s javelin field.
At The Open meet, also in Texas, Wayland Baptist University athlete Che Lara won the men’s 400m in 48.44.
At the Cardiff Throws Meeting, in Wales, Che Richards topped the Men’s long jump field with a 7.22m leap.
In Kansas, USA, Jerod Elcock finished second in the Grizzly Classic Men’s 200m in 20.64 seconds. His Butler Community College teammate, Judah Taylor was eighth overall in 21.50. Taylor secured second spot in the 400 in 49.14.
At the Sooner Invitational, in Oklahoma, Safiya John picked up Women’s long jump silver. The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff junior jumped a personal best 6.18m.
At the Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) Trio Challenge, in Kentucky, Anya Akili finished third in the Women’s javelin with a 25.57m throw. The Tennessee Tech University student was sixth in the 100m hurdles and 800m events, clocking 15.34 and 2:33.71, respectively.
In California, University of Illinois sophomore Kashief King finished first in his section and fifth overall in the Bryan Clay Invitational Men’s 400m in 47.57. Boise State University’s David Pierce was 45th in 49.51. Grand Canyon University student Jeminise Parris clocked 14.19 for 15th spot in the women’s 100m hurdles. At the Larry Ellis Invitational, in New Jersey, Fairleigh Dickinson University senior Ako Hislop was seventh overall in the Men’s 200m in 21.51 and eighth in the 100 in 10.69.
At the Mule Relays, in Missouri, Aaron Brewster finished seventh in the Men’s 100m final in 10.95. The Northwest Missouri State University sophomore clocked 10.91 in the qualifying round. Brewster was 12th overall in the 200 in 22.39.
In Alabama, Jahi Hernandez got to the line in 21.54 for 12th spot in the War Eagle Invitational Men’s 200m. The Columbia University sprinter was 19th in the 100 in 10.73.
At the Beach Invitational, in California, DePaul University sprinter Dominic Cole clocked 10.78 for 13th spot overall in the Men’s 100m. Two weekends ago, at the Wilton Wright Invitational in Connecticut, Queens College senior Myles Jackson was 14th fastest in the Men’s 800m in 2:02.87.