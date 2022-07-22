The World Athletics Championship men’s 200 metres final at Hayward Field here in Eugene, Oregon, USA, on Thursday, did not go according to plan for Jereem “The Dream” Richards.
“The Dream” has another major championship podium opportunity this year. Richards will defend his half-lap title at the July 28 to August 8 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. But while he is keen to repeat as Commonwealth champion, the disappointment over his sixth-place finish at Oregon22 remains.
“Commonwealth was always important,” Richards told the Express, “but to me there is nothing like a World Championship medal. This is one of the most prestigious medals you could ever get—one tier lower than the Olympic Games. To miss out on a medal here, it hurts, it hurts. But that’s life. Sometimes you make a lot of sacrifices for a goal, and it doesn’t happen.”
One goal Richards did realise this year was 400m gold at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia. “I have faith in God. I was blessed to at least win a World Championship indoors this season and make a final here, so I can’t be too mad at myself. I’m having the best season I’ve ever had in my life, so I’m definitely still thankful. But I wouldn’t lie, this has ignited a fire in my heart.”
Running in lane two, on Thursday, Richards got home in 20.08 seconds — 22-hundredths of a second slower than the 19.86 sizzler he had produced in Tuesday’s semi-final round.
“I also had lane two in the Olympic final the year before, and that didn’t work out too good for me either. A year later, from eighth in the Olympics to finishing sixth is better, but I had the fourth fastest time going in. With a better lane, I know I would have been a medallist. But I can’t worry about what didn’t happen. I wasn’t in control of any of that, so just to re-focus and go forward.”
Noah Lyles made a successful defence of his World Championship 200m title, scorching the track in 19.31 seconds to become the third fastest man in history. Lyles led an American 1-2-3, Kenny Bednarek and 18-year-old Erriyon Knighton earning silver and bronze, respectively, in 19.77 and 19.80.
Keshorn Walcott also had a rough day at the office on Thursday, finishing 16th in men’s javelin qualifying with a 78.87 metres throw. The top 12 progressed to today’s final. Walcott’s next assignment is the Commonwealth Games. And next year, the 2012 Olympic Games gold medallist will have a shot at World Championship redemption at the 19th edition of the global meet in Budapest, Hungary.
“My train of thought is not there right now,” Walcott told the Express. “I was thinking these championships would be good, I’d do what I have to do, and then we could move on to Commonwealth and on to next year, but It’s… I don’t know, I’ll have to do some thinking.”
Tyra Gittens will be in action today in women’s long jump qualifying, scheduled to start at 3 pm (TT time). Gittens competes in Group “B”, and will be focused on jumping the 6.75 metres automatic qualifying distance. The final takes place tomorrow, from 8.50 p.m.
Dwight St Hillaire, Richards, Asa Guevara and Kashief King, running in that order, will be on show for Trinidad and Tobago in the men’s 4x400m qualifying round. The T&T quartet do battle from 8.40 pm in the first of two heats.
Jamaica, South Africa, Japan, United States, Netherlands and India also run in heat one. The top three finishers will progress automatically to tomorrow’s 10.35 p.m. final.