Jereem grabs gold

Jereem “The Dream” Richards produced a golden run at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix in New York, USA, on Saturday.

Richards clocked 32.71 seconds to secure top spot in the men’s 300 metres. The Trinidad and Tobago track star held off a solid challenge from Christopher Taylor, the Jamaican getting home in a national record time of 32.80. American Kahmari Montgomery was third in 32.96.

T&T’s Deon Lendore chased Noah Lyles to the line to claim men’s 200m silver in 20.92 seconds. Lyles clocked 20.80 to earn gold, while third spot went to his fellow American Jaron Flournoy in 21.26.

At the Tyson Invitational, in Arkansas, Tyra Gittens cleared the bar at 1.88 metres to strike gold in the women’s high jump. The Texas A&M University student was also on show in the long jump, finishing third with a 6.43m leap.

Cherisse Murray was golden in the women’s shot put, the University of Alabama senior throwing the iron ball 16.29m. Another Alabama athlete, Joshua Jacob St Clair clocked 48.87 seconds to finish fourth in section four and 16th overall in the men’s 400m.

In Kansas, Judah Taylor captured the Washburn Junior College (JUCO) Challenge men’s 400m title. The Butler Community College sophomore returned a time of 49.40 seconds. His Butler teammate, Jerod Elcock bagged men’s 60m bronze in 6.79. Elcock was fourth fastest in the 200, the 22-year-old sprinter getting to the line in 21.85.

At the Mezinarodni Mitink Kladno indoor meet in the Czech Republic, last Monday, Hilenn James secured bronze in the women’s shot put. The T&T thrower produced a 14.82m effort.

Seventeen wickets tumbled on a dramatic fourth day as West Indies snatched a nerve-jangling 17-run victory to edge Bangladesh in the second Test and complete a truly astonishing series whitewash, yesterday.

Red Force aiming to stay perfect

Red Force aiming to stay perfect

The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force will monitoring the fitness of key players Darren Bravo and Lendl Simmons ahead of today’s CG Insurance Super50 Cup fixture against Barbados Pride with both players suffering from some “tightness in the muscles” during the team’s four-wicket win over the Windward Islands Volcanoes on Saturday night.

Parkites complete ‘Champions’ beaver-trick

DERRON DOUGLAS won both his matches for the second straight time as QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) Parkites became the first team to score four consecutive victories in the Table Tennis Champions League on Saturday night at D’Abadie Community Centre.

This is being written just minutes after Rahkeem Cornwall’s sharp slip catch clinched a 17-run win for the West Indies late on the fourth day of the second Test against Bangladesh in Mirpur yesterday.