Jereem hunts World Indoors medal

Jereem Richards

EYEING PODIUM

PLACE: Jereem Richards, right, and American Marqueze Washington compete in a Men’s 400 metres semi-final at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, yesterday. —Photo: AP

Jereem “The Dream” Richards will challenge for a spot on the podium at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, today.

Another Trinidad and Tobago track star, Michelle-Lee Ahye finished seventh in the women’s 60 metres final, yesterday. Ahye got to the line in a season’s best 7.11 seconds.

Mujinga Kambundji stormed to victory in a jaw-dropping 6.96, the Swiss sprinter finishing ahead of Americans Mikiah Brisco and Marybeth Sant-Price. Brisco produced a 6.99 run for silver, while Sant-Price bagged bronze in 7.04. Poland’s Ewa Swoboda and Jamaicans Briana Williams and Shericka Jackson also clocked 7.04 in finishing fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively.

Running in her fourth World Indoors 60m final, Ahye was well ahead of Brazilian Vitoria Rosa, the eighth-place finisher in 7.21 seconds.

In the semi-final round, Ahye finished second in the third and final heat in 7.14 to secure an automatic berth in the championship race. The 29-year-old sprinter finished behind Williams, the winner in 7.08, and just ahead of Rosa, who was credited with the same time as Ahye, the clocking earning her a “fastest loser” lane in the final.

Swoboda topped the opening semi in 7.03 seconds, ahead of Sant-Price (7.05) and Jackson (7.08). Brisco also clocked 7.03 in winning the second semi, forcing Kambundji to settle for second in 7.08. In the final, though, Kambundji turned the tables on Brisco, the Swiss star jumping to fourth on the all-time world performance list with her 6.96 scorcher.

At 3.15 this afternoon (T&T time), Richards will bid for the men’s 400m title. In the semi-final round, he emerged victorious in the opening heat in 46.15 seconds. The T&T athlete was ahead at the bell in the two-lap race, and stayed in front till the end. He cruised to the line, looking left and right to ensure there would be no challenge for the top spot.

Denmark’s Benjamin Vedel was second to Richards in 46.30 seconds, while third spot and the final qualifying berth up for grabs in the race went to American Marqueze Washington in 46.36. Sweden’s Carl Bengtstrom emerged victorious in the second semi in 45.92 seconds, finishing ahead of American Trevor Bassitt (46.26) and Czech Republic’s Patrik Sorm (46.55).

In the opening round, Richards won heat two in 46.69 seconds. He suffered a scare, though, during the second lap. Clipped from behind by Spaniard Manuel Guijarro, Richards managed to keep his footing and the lead.

“Definitely it was more difficult to qualify than I expected,” Richards said. “I got kicked twice and had to use some energy there to recover. I got spiked but that is all part of the game and I am OK. I have a special mission in Belgrade.”

Following Richards’ first round victory, one of the commentators spoke about his quest to honour a deceased teammate.

“He’s running with huge motivation in memory of Deon Lendore. I think we could see something special from him in the final, if he doesn’t get his heels clipped.”

At 6.13 this morning, Jerod Elcock faces the starter in the fifth men’s 60m first round heat. The T&T sprinter squares off against Italian Lamont Marcell Jacobs, the reigning Olympic 100m champion.

Jereem “The Dream” Richards will challenge for a spot on the podium at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, today.

Another Trinidad and Tobago track star, Michelle-Lee Ahye finished seventh in the women’s 60 metres final, yesterday. Ahye got to the line in a season’s best 7.11 seconds.

The Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board Sunday League 50-overs competition continues this weekend with unbeaten Central Sports and Preysal Sports set to meet at Inshan Ali Park in Preysal today, from 10 a.m.

Preysal whipped Clarke Road United by nine wickets in a low-scoring match at the same venue last Sunday while Central Sports overcame Alescon Comets by eight wickets in another low-scoring encounter at Pierre Road.

Top-tier local cricket club Victoria United Sports Club of Barrackpore has inked a one-year sponsorship deal with Profilbau Trading Limited for the ongoing domestic cricket season which bowled off last week.