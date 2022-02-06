JEREEM IN FIERY OPENER

Jereem “The Dream” Richards was on fire in his 2022 opener at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix in New York, USA, yesterday.
Richards stopped the clock at an indoor best 45.83 seconds to strike gold in the men’s 400 metres, the Trinidad and Tobago track star beating a quality field of quartermilers. Americans Vernon Norwood and Kahmari Montgomery finished second and third, respectively, clocking 46.06 and 46.24.
A satisfied Richards spread his arms as he crossed the line. He then paid tribute to the late Deon Lendore, marking victory and the impressive clocking with the archer/bow and arrow celebration often seen in Lendore’s post-race routine.
Lendore died in a vehicular accident in Texas, USA, last month. Lendore and Richards were T&T and Abilene Wildcats teammates. Among their joint successes for T&T was IAAF World Relays 4x400m gold in Yokohama, Japan, in 2019. “This was a very emotional meet,” Richards told the Express, following his 400-metre triumph in New York.
“Right before the race they had a memorial moment for Deon. They spoke about him, and I told myself at the line I need to win this race for Deon. It was a bit pressuring at first, but then I told myself to stay relaxed, and I was able to execute right and win the race. I know he’s looking down and proud of my performance and the tribute.”
Richards was in front at the end of the first lap. He stayed there, maintaining his form in the latter stages of the race to hold off Norwood and Montgomery. The impressive 45.83 seconds clocking produced by Richards earned him third spot on the 2022 world indoor performance list. Randolph Ross is the global leader at 45.37, while his fellow American, Jenoah McKiver is second with a 45.78 run.
Richards, whose previous indoor best was 46.37 seconds, jumped from 11th to fourth on the all-time T&T performance list. Lendore’s 45.03 scorcher is the national indoor record. Lalonde Gordon is second at 45.17, ahead of Dwight St Hillaire (45.64) and Richards.
“I knew I was in good shape coming into this meet,” Richards explained, “and I expected to at least run faster than my PR (personal record). This off-season I trained a lot more like a 400-metre runner, so with that 400 base coming in I didn’t have to question my strength this time around and I was just ready to execute. I felt strong in practice.
“The 400 this year,” the reigning Commonwealth Games 200m champion continued, “is definitely to help out with strength for the 200. Also, to help me to be even better in the 4x4. For sure the 200 metres is still my main event and my favourite event, but with a 400 PR you never know what might happen.”
Another T&T athlete, Ruebin Walters finished seventh in the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix men’s 60m hurdles in a season’s best 7.76 seconds. American Grant Holloway dominated the race, striking gold with a world-leading 7.37 run.