Set your goals high. Work hard to achieve them. Then move on to even bigger goals and continue moving forward.
These were words of advice imparted by 2022 Commonwealth Games double gold medallist Jereem “The Dream” Richards to pupils of Vessigny Secondary School.
Richards, who paid a celebratory visit to his alma mater two Fridays ago, told the pupils he was glad to be back.
“I feel like it was just yesterday I was in the assembly, just like you, wondering how my day was going to go or probably finishing some homework right before school started,” Richards said.
Sharing some insight on his athletic journey, he said: “I’ve been faced with a lot of obstacles. It wasn’t as easy as sometimes it may look. When y’all see us compete as athletes, y’all just see what race, what relay, but there’s a lot of hard work and dedication that goes into becoming a professional athlete. There’re long days of training. Early nights because you need to rest. And I’m a firm believer in doing the best that you could do so you could be successful.”
Stating that track and field and life are like tests, Richards added: “If you don’t study, if you don’t put in the hard work, you’re not going to be successful. If you have a math, English or science test, if you don’t study, you’re not going to pass. So it’s obvious you have to give yourself the best chance possible to be as successful as you can in anything that you do in life because you can’t sit there and think success is going to come, you need to put in the work. Also, you appreciate success more when you do the hard work to get where you are.”
Pointing to his Commonwealth Games 200-metre and 4x400m gold medals around his neck, Richards said: “These two medals were the fruit of a lot of hard work over a very, very long time because I’ve been running since 2001. Some of you weren’t even born yet.
“I’ve always envisioned where I wanted to be as an athlete, where I wanted to be as a national hero. And I saw athletes and some of the things people would have done in the past for Trinidad and Tobago, and I told myself that if they could do it, I could to it. It wasn’t easy. It was a road paved with progress, but also pain and struggle. But I endured.”
He encouraged the pupils to pattern their lives after the school’s motto.
“The motto of this school is ‘Upward and Onward’. The way I see the motto is you move up towards your goals; everything you aspire to in life you move up towards it. You set your goals high and move towards your goals. But the onward part of the motto is that after you have achieved your goals, don’t get comfortable and say I wanted to do this and I’ve done it, so that is it, I’m going to stay right here. You move on after, you set new goals, you surpass your goals and move forward. This is the motto of this school. You set goals, you achieve your goals and you go on and achieve bigger goals than you had achieved before, and you keep going forward,” he said.
Thanking the pupils for hosting him, Richards added: “It’s an honour to know a lot of great people have come from this school, so that means that y’all can do it, too. Whatever you aspire to be in life, go towards it, work towards it, set your goals high and work towards it. Nothing in life comes easy, but because nothing in life comes easy, it makes it sweeter when you get the victory, when you get to your goals.”
Point Fortin Mayor Saleema Thomas, another past pupil, also addressed the pupils.
“Being an alma mater of this great school and knowing that this very said school that you are a part of would have created a lot of successful men and women, whether it would be in sport, culture or education, but many successful men and women...and I have to say that you too can one day be another Jereem ‘The Dream’ Richards. You too one day could become the next mayor. We could go further than that, the next prime minister or president of Trinidad and Tobago, because this great school has a lot of great potential like every other school.”
Richards was accompanied by Commonwealth Games 4x4 gold-medal-winning teammates Machel Cedenio and Kashief King, who are also products of Point Fortin.
These were words of advice imparted by 2022 Commonwealth Games double gold medallist Jereem “The Dream” Richards to pupils of Vessigny Secondary School.
Richards, who paid a celebratory visit to his alma mater two Fridays ago, told the pupils he was glad to be back.
“I feel like it was just yesterday I was in the assembly, just like you, wondering how my day was going to go or probably finishing some homework right before school started,” Richards said.
Sharing some insight on his athletic journey, he said: “I’ve been faced with a lot of obstacles. It wasn’t as easy as sometimes it may look. When y’all see us compete as athletes, y’all just see what race, what relay, but there’s a lot of hard work and dedication that goes into becoming a professional athlete. There’re long days of training. Early nights because you need to rest. And I’m a firm believer in doing the best that you could do so you could be successful.”
Stating that track and field and life are like tests, Richards added: “If you don’t study, if you don’t put in the hard work, you’re not going to be successful. If you have a math, English or science test, if you don’t study, you’re not going to pass. So it’s obvious you have to give yourself the best chance possible to be as successful as you can in anything that you do in life because you can’t sit there and think success is going to come, you need to put in the work. Also, you appreciate success more when you do the hard work to get where you are.”
Pointing to his Commonwealth Games 200-metre and 4x400m gold medals around his neck, Richards said: “These two medals were the fruit of a lot of hard work over a very, very long time because I’ve been running since 2001. Some of you weren’t even born yet.
“I’ve always envisioned where I wanted to be as an athlete, where I wanted to be as a national hero. And I saw athletes and some of the things people would have done in the past for Trinidad and Tobago, and I told myself that if they could do it, I could to it. It wasn’t easy. It was a road paved with progress, but also pain and struggle. But I endured.”
He encouraged the pupils to pattern their lives after the school’s motto.
“The motto of this school is ‘Upward and Onward’. The way I see the motto is you move up towards your goals; everything you aspire to in life you move up towards it. You set your goals high and move towards your goals. But the onward part of the motto is that after you have achieved your goals, don’t get comfortable and say I wanted to do this and I’ve done it, so that is it, I’m going to stay right here. You move on after, you set new goals, you surpass your goals and move forward. This is the motto of this school. You set goals, you achieve your goals and you go on and achieve bigger goals than you had achieved before, and you keep going forward,” he said.
Thanking the pupils for hosting him, Richards added: “It’s an honour to know a lot of great people have come from this school, so that means that y’all can do it, too. Whatever you aspire to be in life, go towards it, work towards it, set your goals high and work towards it. Nothing in life comes easy, but because nothing in life comes easy, it makes it sweeter when you get the victory, when you get to your goals.”
Point Fortin Mayor Saleema Thomas, another past pupil, also addressed the pupils.
“Being an alma mater of this great school and knowing that this very said school that you are a part of would have created a lot of successful men and women, whether it would be in sport, culture or education, but many successful men and women...and I have to say that you too can one day be another Jereem ‘The Dream’ Richards. You too one day could become the next mayor. We could go further than that, the next prime minister or president of Trinidad and Tobago, because this great school has a lot of great potential like every other school.”
Richards was accompanied by Commonwealth Games 4x4 gold-medal-winning teammates Machel Cedenio and Kashief King, who are also products of Point Fortin.