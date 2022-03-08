Jereem leads ‘Worlds’ charge

Jereem “The Dream” Richards will lead the charge for Trinidad and Tobago at the March 18-20 World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia.
Richards is among four athletes named by the National Association of Athletics Administrations (NAAATT) to fly the Red, White and Black. The T&T team also includes Jerod Elcock, Ruebin Walters and Michelle-Lee Ahye.
Richards will do battle in the men’s 400 metres event, and is expected to challenge for a spot on the podium. In his only outing so far this season, the Florida-based track star won the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix 400m title, in New York, USA, in an indoor best 45.83 seconds. With that clocking, Richards is ninth on the 2022 world indoor performance list.
Elcock is listed for action in the World Athletics Indoor Championship men’s 60m dash. On Saturday, the 23-year-old sprinter stopped the clock at a personal best 6.60 seconds for gold at the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Indoor Track and Field Championships in Kansas, USA. Elcock is 41st on the 2022 global list.
Walters will face the starter in Belgrade in the men’s 60m hurdles. He is 38th on this year’s world list with a 7.66 seconds run.
Ahye, the lone female on the T&T World Indoors team, competes in the women’s 60m dash. She is 32nd on the 2022 performance list at 7.19 seconds.
Dexter Voisin will accompany the team as manager/coach. Jehue Gordon has been named hurdles coach. And Nicole Fuentes will travel to Belgrade to perform massage therapist duties.
In a media release, on Monday, the NAAATT acknowledged Deon Lendore, who died in a vehicular accident in Texas, USA, in January.
“Notably absent is Deon Lendore, who had qualified for this year’s Championships and has been both an individual and relay medallist at previous editions of these Championships.”
Team TTO will leave for Serbia next Tuesday.