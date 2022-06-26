JEREEM ON FIRE!

Jereem “The Dream” Richards was on fire at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain, yesterday, scorching the track in 19.83 seconds for victory in the NGC/NAAATT National Open Championship men’s 200 metres final.

Heavy rain and a wet track could not put a damper on an entertaining track and field show, Richards assuming the lead role with his Championship record sizzler. The clocking was also a personal best for “The Dream”, bettering the 19.97 run he produced back in 2017.

At 19.83, Richards is now joint-fifth on the 2022 world outdoor performance list, with American Michael Norman and Liberia’s Joseph Fahnbulleh. Eighteen-year-old American sensation Erriyon Knighton is the world leader with his 19.49 world under-20 record.

Richards was in a race of his own, yesterday. The 28-year-old Trinidad and Tobago track star came off the bend in front. He went into high gear on the straight, widening the gap and motoring to the line in spectacular fashion. Richards’ Abilene Wildcats clubmate, Kyle Greaux finished a distant second in 20.56 seconds, with third spot going to 400m champion Dwight St Hillaire, of Kaizen Panthers, in 20.68.

Wearing his athlete number upside down in memory of deceased friend and T&T teammate Deon Lendore, Richards completed his National Championship half-lap mission in style, pumping his right fist in celebration as he crossed the line. The manner of victory was a fitting tribute to Lendore, who seemed set for a successful 2022 campaign before meeting his untimely death in a vehicular accident in Texas, USA, in January.

There were more tributes for the fallen national hero at the end of the meet, NAAATT president George Comissiong and national coach Nicconnor Alexander making presentations to Lendore’s mother, Christina Edmund and sister, Leah Johnson.

Mauricia Prieto emerged victorious in the women’s 200m, the Simplex sprinter getting to the line in 23.31 seconds. Abilene’s Reyare Thomas finished second in 23.82, ahead of Cougars teenager Shaniqua Bascombe (23.88).

Kaizen Panthers athlete Tyra Gittens produced a 6.27 metres leap for gold in the women’s long jump. The 2021 First Citizens Sports Foundation Sportswoman of the Year beat Concorde juniors Janae De Gannes (5.69) and Nathaniela King (5.02) into second and third, respectively.

Nicholas Landeau returned a time of one minute, 51.01 seconds for a comfortable victory in the men’s 800m, completing an impressive middle distance double.

On Saturday, the One A Week runner won the 1,500.

Phoenix’s Camille Lewis won the women’s 800m in 2:14.18. Kadesh Roberts

was dominant in the men’s 400m hurdles, the Memphis Pioneers athlete claiming gold in 54.07 seconds. Nicholas Romany of TT Road Runners clocked 15:41.02 for victory in the men’s 5,000m.

Neon Wolves athlete Aaron Antoine cleared the bar at 2.05m for top spot in the men’s high jump. Siparia’s Daniel Igbokwe disturbed the sand at 15.56m to capture the men’s triple jump title.

Christopher Crawford’s 55.01 metres effort earned the Tobago Falcons thrower gold in the men’s discus. Memphis field athlete Ianna Roach produced a 13.61m effort to claim top spot in the women’s shot put. Zenith’s Kymoi Noray landed the spear 43.58m to secure the women’s javelin title. Gianna Paul, of Concorde, accumulated 4,310 points to win the women’s heptathlon.

In the final event of the Championships, the men’s international 4x100m relay, the Liberia combination of Emmanuel Matadi, Wellington Zaza, Akeem Sirleaf and Joseph Fahnbulleh stormed to victory in 38.76 seconds.

TTO Red, featuring Kion Benjamin, Richards, Eric Harrison and Akanni Hislop, finished second in 39.25. Richards thrilled the partisan crowd with a fiery run on the back straight, reminding his fans of the half-lap sizzler he produced earlier in the day.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

JEREEM ON FIRE!

JEREEM ON FIRE!

Jereem “The Dream” Richards was on fire at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain, yesterday, scorching the track in 19.83 seconds for victory in the NGC/NAAATT National Open Championship men’s 200 metres final.

Heavy rain and a wet track could not put a damper on an entertaining track and field show, Richards assuming the lead role with his Championship record sizzler. The clocking was also a personal best for “The Dream”, bettering the 19.97 run he produced back in 2017.

Roach joins 250-club as WI eye victory

Roach joins 250-club as WI eye victory

Veteran seamer Kemar Roach marched into the 250-club with a three wicket haul yesterday which helped push Bangladesh closer to defeat in the second Test at the Darren Sammy National Stadium.

Without a wicket in the first innings after entering the contest on 249 wickets, the Barbadian who turns 34 next Thursday, handed himself an early birthday present by grabbing three for 32 as Bangladesh slid to 132 for six at the close of a rain-hit third day.

WIPA congratulates Matthews, Taylor

The West Indies Players’ Association (WIPA) has congratulated Hayley Matthews on her appointment as the West Indies women’s captain and also saluted Stafanie Taylor on her tenure as captain over the last seven years.

Matthews, one of the leading cricketers in the West Indies women’s team is currently captain of the Barbados women’s team. The 24-year-old all-rounder made her debut for the West Indies in 2014 at 16 years old.

Walsh: Right time for Hayley

Walsh: Right time for Hayley

West Indies women’s team head coach Courtney Walsh felt that the appointment of Hayley Matthews as captain of the regional side has come at the right time while lead selector Ann Browne-John said the move is part of the succession planning for the team and also geared towards getting the best out of the players and breathing new life into the side.

Long jump champ Gayle injured

Reigning World Championships long jump gold medallist Tajay Gayle suffered an injury scare to his left knee while attempting to win his third national title on day three of the Jamaican trials, on Saturday.

After fouling his first two jumps and struggling to get up to eight metres on his third and fourth attempts, Gayle landed badly on his fifth jump. He walked away from the sand pit, before being taken to the medical area via wheelchair to be assessed.

HOME BOUND

HOME BOUND

DEFENSIVE INADEQUACIES were exposed with clinical efficiency yesterday when Costa Rica defea…