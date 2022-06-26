JEREEM ON FIRE!

Jereem “The Dream” Richards was on fire at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain, yesterday, scorching the track in 19.83 seconds for victory in the NGC/NAAATT National Open Championship men’s 200 metres final.

Heavy rain and a wet track could not put a damper on an entertaining track and field show, Richards assuming the lead role with his Championship record sizzler. The clocking was also a personal best for “The Dream”, bettering the 19.97 run he produced back in 2017.