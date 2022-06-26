JEREEM ON FIRE!

Jereem “The Dream” Richards was on fire at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain, yesterday, scorching the track in 19.83 seconds for victory in the NGC/NAAATT National Open Championship men’s 200 metres final.
Heavy rain and a wet track could not put a damper on an entertaining track and field show, Richards assuming the lead role with his Championship record sizzler. The clocking was also a personal best for “The Dream”, bettering the 19.97 run he produced back in 2017.
At 19.83, Richards is now joint-fifth on the 2022 world outdoor performance list, with American Michael Norman and Liberia’s Joseph Fahnbulleh. Eighteen-year-old American sensation Erriyon Knighton is the world leader with his 19.49 world under-20 record.
Richards was in a race of his own, yesterday. The 28-year-old Trinidad and Tobago track star came off the bend in front. He went into high gear on the straight, widening the gap and motoring to the line in spectacular fashion. Richards’ Abilene Wildcats clubmate, Kyle Greaux finished a distant second in 20.56 seconds, with third spot going to 400m champion Dwight St Hillaire, of Kaizen Panthers, in 20.68.
Wearing his athlete number upside down in memory of deceased friend and T&T teammate Deon Lendore, Richards completed his National Championship half-lap mission in style, pumping his right fist in celebration as he crossed the line. The manner of victory was a fitting tribute to Lendore, who seemed set for a successful 2022 campaign before meeting his untimely death in a vehicular accident in Texas, USA, in January.
There were more tributes for the fallen national hero at the end of the meet, NAAATT president George Comissiong and national coach Nicconnor Alexander making presentations to Lendore’s mother, Christina Edmund and sister, Leah Johnson.
Mauricia Prieto emerged victorious in the women’s 200m, the Simplex sprinter getting to the line in 23.31 seconds. Abilene’s Reyare Thomas finished second in 23.82, ahead of Cougars teenager Shaniqua Bascombe (23.88).
Kaizen Panthers athlete Tyra Gittens produced a 6.27 metres leap for gold in the women’s long jump. The 2021 First Citizens Sports Foundation Sportswoman of the Year beat Concorde juniors Janae De Gannes (5.69) and Nathaniela King (5.02) into second and third, respectively.
Nicholas Landeau returned a time of one minute, 51.01 seconds for a comfortable victory in the men’s 800m, completing an impressive middle distance double.
On Saturday, the One A Week runner won the 1,500.
Phoenix’s Camille Lewis won the women’s 800m in 2:14.18. Kadesh Roberts
was dominant in the men’s 400m hurdles, the Memphis Pioneers athlete claiming gold in 54.07 seconds. Nicholas Romany of TT Road Runners clocked 15:41.02 for victory in the men’s 5,000m.
Neon Wolves athlete Aaron Antoine cleared the bar at 2.05m for top spot in the men’s high jump. Siparia’s Daniel Igbokwe disturbed the sand at 15.56m to capture the men’s triple jump title.
Christopher Crawford’s 55.01 metres effort earned the Tobago Falcons thrower gold in the men’s discus. Memphis field athlete Ianna Roach produced a 13.61m effort to claim top spot in the women’s shot put. Zenith’s Kymoi Noray landed the spear 43.58m to secure the women’s javelin title. Gianna Paul, of Concorde, accumulated 4,310 points to win the women’s heptathlon.
In the final event of the Championships, the men’s international 4x100m relay, the Liberia combination of Emmanuel Matadi, Wellington Zaza, Akeem Sirleaf and Joseph Fahnbulleh stormed to victory in 38.76 seconds.
TTO Red, featuring Kion Benjamin, Richards, Eric Harrison and Akanni Hislop, finished second in 39.25. Richards thrilled the partisan crowd with a fiery run on the back straight, reminding his fans of the half-lap sizzler he produced earlier in the day.