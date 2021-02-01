Jereem strikes gold

Jereem “The Dream” Richards found the winning touch in his first 200 metres outing in almost a year, at the American Track League #2 indoor meet in Arkansas, USA, on Sunday.
Running in section two of the men’s 200, Richards stopped the clock at 20.74 seconds to strike gold in the event. His Trinidad and Tobago teammate, Deon Lendore finished first in section one and second overall in 20.89.
Another T&T athlete, Sparkle McKnight picked up women’s 600m bronze in a personal best one minute, 29.32 seconds.
American Sammy Watson won in 1:28.29, with second spot going to Puerto Rico’s Gabby Scott (1:28.30).
Two Sundays ago, McKnight competed in the American Track League #1 meet, finishing fifth in the 400m event in 55.13 seconds.
Richards was on show for the first time this season at an outdoor meet in Florida on January 22. He won a 60m race in 6.73 seconds.
Sunday’s Track League #2 men’s 200m outing was Lendore’s 2021 season opener.
While the Covid-19 pandemic forced Richards and McKnight to miss the entire 2020 outdoor season, Lendore was able to compete in three races.
On July 30, the 2012 Olympic 4x400m bronze medallist won a 400m race in Texas in 45.65 seconds.
And on August 6, also in Texas, he won a 200m event in 20.63 and finished second in a 400 in 45.80.
The 45.65 run earned Lendore 20th spot on the 2020 world outdoor performance list.
At the Razorback Invitational in Arkansas, on Saturday, Tamia Badal was 12th fastest in the women’s 60m hurdles in 8.77 seconds.
The University of Colorado student also competed in the 400m event, finishing 17th overall in 57.39.