Jereem, Teniel Campbell take TTOC top honours

TENIEL CAMPBELL and JEREEM Richards were named the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee’s (TTOC) Sportswoman and Sportsman of the Year for 2022 when the organisation held its end-of-year Awards Ceremony virtually last evening.

Richards’ main achievements for 2022 was his successful defence of his Commonwealth Games Men’s 200m title in Birmingham, England back in August and his gold in the men’s 400m at the World Athletics World Indoor Championship in Beograd earlier this year.

Richards was also named Sports Personality of the Year.

Campbell was champion in the Women’s points race at the Elite Pan Am Track Championships.

Swimmer Nikoli Blackman earned his third Junior Sportsman of the Year award, his top achievement being his seventh place finish in the Men’s 50m freestyle at the World Junior Swimming Championships in Peru back in September.

Cyclist Phoebe Sandy, the national junior sprint and 500m champ, was declared the Junior Sportswoman of the Year.

Sport Journalist Rachel Thompson-King earned the Future is Female award.

Ace cyclist Nicholas Paul, who won a full set of medals at the Commonwealth Games, earned the People’s Choice award.

The Alexander B Chapman award that goes to an outstanding sports official, went to internationally renowned hockey official Maureen Craig-Rousseau.

