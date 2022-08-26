Jereem third in Lausanne 200

Commonwealth Games champion Jereem “The Dream” Richards produced another solid run yesterday to take third place in the Men’s 200 metres at the Lausanne Diamond League meeting in Switzerland yesterday. However, countryman Keshorn Walcott failed to get on the podium in the javelin event.
Richards, who earlier this month ran a personal best 19.80 seconds to win the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, clocked 19.95 yesterday to finish behind World champion Noah Lyles.
American Lyles ran a great bend to win his third Diamond League title of the season with a time of 19.56 seconds. He beat compatriot Michael Norman (19.76) by two-tenths of a second in an American one-two.
Meanwhile in the javelin, NACAC Championships silver medallist Walcott finished fourth yesterday with a throw of 83.38 metres. The competition was won by Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, who returned from injury to become the first Indian to win a Diamond League event with a throw of 89.08m.
The Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch, the Tokyo Olympic silver medallist who began as the top seed in Lausanne with a season best of 90.88m, finished second 85.88, while American Curtis Thompson was third with 83.72.
And American Aleia Hobbs won the women’s 100 metres, beating Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson in a photo finish.
Hobbs won in 10.87 seconds ahead of Jackson (10.88) while Ivorian Marie-Josee Ta Lou was third (10.89).
Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah, who had won in Eugene and Rabat, was disqualified for a false start, while compatriot Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, a three-times winner this year, pulled out of the final due to a hamstring injury.
Hobbs is only the second non-Jamaican sprinter to win a women’s 100m title in the Diamond League this year after Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith in Birmingham.
“I had a good start today and I know that if I start well I can get great times. I’m happy with the 10.87, it’s another sub-10.9 for me,” Hobbs said.
“This is my first time running in Lausanne. Funnily enough, I was supposed to make my professional debut here a few years ago and I got injured and couldn’t race so it’s great to finally be able to run on this track.”