Jereem third in Lausanne 200

Noah Lyles

200M FINISH: Noah Lyles of the United States, left, crosses the finish line as the winner of the Men’s 200 metres race ahead of countryman Michael Norman, centre, and Jereem Richards of Trinidad and Tobago during the Athletissima IAAF Diamond League international athletics meeting in the Stade Olympique de la Pontaise in Lausanne, Switzerland, yesterday.

—Photo: AP

Commonwealth Games champion Jereem “The Dream” Richards produced another solid run yesterday to take third place in the Men’s 200 metres at the Lausanne Diamond League meeting in Switzerland yesterday. However, countryman Keshorn Walcott failed to get on the podium in the javelin event.

Richards, who earlier this month ran a personal best 19.80 seconds to win the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, clocked 19.95 yesterday to finish behind World champion Noah Lyles.

American Lyles ran a great bend to win his third Diamond League title of the season with a time of 19.56 seconds. He beat compatriot Michael Norman (19.76) by two-tenths of a second in an American one-two.

Meanwhile in the javelin, NACAC Championships silver medallist Walcott finished fourth yesterday with a throw of 83.38 metres. The competition was won by Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, who returned from injury to become the first Indian to win a Diamond League event with a throw of 89.08m.

The Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch, the Tokyo Olympic silver medallist who began as the top seed in Lausanne with a season best of 90.88m, finished second 85.88, while American Curtis Thompson was third with 83.72.

And American Aleia Hobbs won the women’s 100 metres, beating Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson in a photo finish.

Hobbs won in 10.87 seconds ahead of Jackson (10.88) while Ivorian Marie-Josee Ta Lou was third (10.89).

Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah, who had won in Eugene and Rabat, was disqualified for a false start, while compatriot Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, a three-times winner this year, pulled out of the final due to a hamstring injury.

Hobbs is only the second non-Jamaican sprinter to win a women’s 100m title in the Diamond League this year after Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith in Birmingham.

“I had a good start today and I know that if I start well I can get great times. I’m happy with the 10.87, it’s another sub-10.9 for me,” Hobbs said.

“This is my first time running in Lausanne. Funnily enough, I was supposed to make my professional debut here a few years ago and I got injured and couldn’t race so it’s great to finally be able to run on this track.”

 

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Jereem third in Lausanne 200

Jereem third in Lausanne 200

Commonwealth Games champion Jereem “The Dream” Richards produced another solid run yesterday to take third place in the Men’s 200 metres at the Lausanne Diamond League meeting in Switzerland yesterday. However, countryman Keshorn Walcott failed to get on the podium in the javelin event.

Richards, who earlier this month ran a personal best 19.80 seconds to win the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, clocked 19.95 yesterday to finish behind World champion Noah Lyles.

T&T signed up for Commonwealth Youth Games

Signed, sealed, delivered.

Yesterday the three significant entities for the hosting of the Trinbago 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games signed the official host-city agreement.

At the National Aquatic Centre in Balmain, Couva, Dame Louise Martin, the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) president, Dianne Henderson, Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) and Trinidad and Tobago Commonwealth Games Association (TTCGA) president, and Shamfa Cudjoe, Minister of Sport and Community Development (MSCD) signed on the dotted line to render this country as the official hosts of the Trinbago 2023 event.

Sandy 13th in World Juniors time trial

TEAM TTO’s Phoebe Sandy finished 13th in the women’s 500m time-trial event yesterday on the penultimate day of the 2022 UCI Junior

Track World Championship in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Sandy placed 13th overall with a time of 37.465 seconds, following up on her 1/16 finals exit in the women’s sprint event on Wednesday.

TKR POWER

TKR POWER

TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS (TKR) men’s and women’s teams both powered to victories on day three of the 6ICTY competition currently underway at Warner Park, St Kitts.

Both triumphs came in commanding fashion and were engineered by the bowlers.

Dookie goes down in ITF final

Dookie goes down in ITF final

JORDANE DOOKIE was beaten in her first final at the ITF (International Tennis Federation) level when the curtain fell on the three-leg 18 and under circuit yesterday at the National Racquet Centre.

The leading Trinidad and Tobago player and Alexandra Malysheva failed to penetrate the defensive shield of second-seeded Americans Maria Araoz-Gosn and Olivia Bustos and went down 6-1, 6-1 to the two singles finalists in their battle for the doubles crown in the Trinity Cup.

Corneal moves on

Corneal moves on

ANTON CORNEAL wants it known that he is not abandoning Trinidad and Tobago football, having taken up an appointment as FIFA regional technical consultant for the Caribbean region.

Corneal assumes the position on a full-time basis from September 1 and will assist Trinidad and Tobago among other nations in the Caribbean. He will continue to work with and advise the TTFA on technical matters and coach education initiatives.