Jereem tops ‘Pure’ 200

Jereem “The Dream” Richards continued his 2023 winning ways with victory in his 200 metres season-opener at the Pure Athletics Spring Invitational in Florida, USA, on Sunday.
Richards stopped the clock at 20.40 seconds for victory in the men’s 200. On April 15, he won his 400m outdoor opener in a personal best 44.68. The Trinidad and Tobago track star was also on fire during the indoor season, winning twice and finishing second once in three 400 outings.
Another T&T sprinter, Kyle Greaux finished second in his section and sixth overall in the Pure Athletics Spring Invitational men’s 200 in 21.25 seconds. Greaux was 12th fastest in the 100 preliminaries in a wind-aided 10.46.
At the Gary Wieneke Memorial meet, in Illinois, University of Illinois junior Kashief King clocked a personal best 20.88 seconds for gold in the men’s 200m. Two weekends ago, at the Mt SAC Relays, in California, King was eighth overall in the collegiate men’s 400 in 47.06, while Kansas State University’s Aaron Antoine finished second in a collegiate men’s high jump event at 2.05 metres.
At the John Jacobs Invitational in Oklahoma, on Saturday, Jerod Elcock topped the men’s 100m field in 10.49 seconds.
At the Don Kirby Tailwind Open, in New Mexico, Justin Guy won the men’s 110m hurdles. The South Plains College sophomore got to the line in a wind-assisted 14.08 seconds.
In Texas, Angelo State University senior Talena Murray landed the spear 44.70 metres for victory in the McMurry Invitational women’s javelin.
At the LR Bears Open, in North Carolina, Tusculum University’s Tyrell Edwards finished second in the men’s 100m dash in a personal best 10.29 seconds.
At the Jesse Owens Classic, in Ohio, Leah Bertrand bagged women’s 100m bronze. The Ohio State University sophomore clocked 11.44 seconds.
University of Maryland senior Ako Hislop earned Virginia Challenge men’s 100m bronze in 10.46 seconds. Villanova University’s Amiri Prescod was 21st overall in a windy 10.64, while Columbia University’s Jahi Hernandez was 31st in a windy 10.78.
At the Morgan State Legacy meet, in Maryland, Nathan Farinha finished third in the men’s 200m in 21.35 seconds. The Essex County College sprinter got home in a windy 10.59 for seventh spot in the 100 final. Farinha clocked 10.66 in the qualifying round.
At the Aggie Classic, in North Carolina, Elon University’s Reese Webster was third overall in the women’s 200m in a personal best 23.88 seconds. Webster was third fastest in the 100 preliminaries in 11.90, but did not contest the final. Adell Colthrust finished seventh in the men’s 100m final in 10.91, after clocking 10.81 in the preliminaries. Colthrust was eighth fastest in the 200 in 21.83.
Two weekends ago, at the Bryan Clay Invitational in California, Omari Lewis finished third in the men’s 100m in 10.41 seconds. The Liberty University sprinter was fifth fastest in the 200 in a windy 21.05.
On April 8, in Florida, Dylan Woodruffe clocked a personal best 21.20 seconds to finish second in the IMG Academy Invitational high school boys’ 200m. Woodruffe was also second in the 100, the IMG Academy athlete getting to the line in a windy 10.49.