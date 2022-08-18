Jessica Harragin scores consecutive hat-tricks

WOLF

A week after scoring a hat-trick against Diego Martin Central, QPCC Women and former T&T national team youth striker Jessica Harragin followed up with another three goals against North Coast Women on Saturday in the Ascension-sponsored Trinidad and Tobago Women’s League Football (WOLF) competition.

Playing on St Mary’s College ground, QPCC women defeated North Coast United 7-0, with Harragin getting three of the goals. Orielle Martin netted a brace, while Britanny Mahabir and Hannah Vieira got one each.

A week earlier, Harragin also scored a hat-trick as QPCC defeated the home team Diego Martin Central 6-0 on Patna Recreation Ground. Harragin now has 11 goals and is only second to Aaliyah Prince (19 goals) of Defence Force Women, with her QPCC team-mate Ashlee Alonzo and Breana Smith (St Augustine) following on eight goals apiece.

This weekend’s matches also saw Club Sando women, St Augustine FC, Defence Force and Terminix La Horquetta Rangers scoring victories.

QPCC Women are still three points adrift of North Conference leaders Defence Force, who rested top-scorer Prince, when shutting out Diego Martin Central by a 3-0 margin.

Meanwhile, T&T national team striker Laurelle Theodore (59th) scored the lone goal as second-placed Terminix La Horquetta Rangers edged leaders Police FC 1-0, thus overturning their 2-1 defeat to the women in blue. Police still lead the Eastern Conference despite a first defeat for the season.

At the Manny Ramjohn Stadium, midfielders Khadidra Debesette and Naomie Guerra both scored twice and striker Raenah Campbell got the other, as three T&T national footballers found the net when runaway South/Central Conference leaders Club Sando shut out the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) Patriots 5-0 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Luann Craig, Mariah Williams and Patrice Campbell each scored twice and Trishell Charles got the other as St Augustine FC maintained second spot in South/Central after overwhelming winless Kamillionare FC 7-0.

WOLF RESULTS:

• Club Sando Women 5 (Khadidra Debesette 8th & 63rd, Naomie Guerra 205th & 78th, Raenah Campbell 30th) UTT Patriots 0

• Terminix La Horquetta Rangers 1 (Laurelle Theodore 59th) Police FC 0

• Defence Force 3 Diego Martin Central 0

• QPCC Women 7 (Jessica Harragin 7th, 85th & 87th) Orielle Martin 23rd & 44th, Britanny Mahabir 39th, Hannah Vieira 73rd) North Coast Women 0

• St Augustine FC 7 (Luann Craig 32nd, 41st, Trishell Charles 37th, Mariah Williams 56th & 65th, Patrice Campbell 4th & 90th) Kamillionare FC 0

• QPCC 6 (Jessica Harragin 3rd) Diego Martin Central 0

They broke their One-Day losing streak with victory over New Zealand and got needed World Cup qualifying points Wednesday at Kensington Oval. And the West Indies will be looking for more of the same when they face the Black Caps today in the second day/night ODI in Barbados.

Explosive left-hander, Shimron Hetmyer has been appointed captain of the Guyana Amazon Warriors team for the 2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) season.

The 25-year-old top order batter has been with the Amazon Warriors since 2016 and played 47 matches with one century and eight half-centuries under his belt.

The West Indies will commence the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Men's Future Tours Programme (FTP) for the period 2023-27 with a full home series against India in July and August 2023 followed by a white ball tour by England in December 2023.

These form part of over 150 international matches that West Indies will play home and away within the new FTP.

THE Trinidad and Tobago Netball Association (TTNA) is seeking to draw on the knowledge of past players and coaches with a view of significantly improving the "Calypso Girls" following a disappointing showing at the Commonwealth Games recently.