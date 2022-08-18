Jessica Harragin scores consecutive hat-tricks

A week after scoring a hat-trick against Diego Martin Central, QPCC Women and former T&T national team youth striker Jessica Harragin followed up with another three goals against North Coast Women on Saturday in the Ascension-sponsored Trinidad and Tobago Women’s League Football (WOLF) competition.
Playing on St Mary’s College ground, QPCC women defeated North Coast United 7-0, with Harragin getting three of the goals. Orielle Martin netted a brace, while Britanny Mahabir and Hannah Vieira got one each.
A week earlier, Harragin also scored a hat-trick as QPCC defeated the home team Diego Martin Central 6-0 on Patna Recreation Ground. Harragin now has 11 goals and is only second to Aaliyah Prince (19 goals) of Defence Force Women, with her QPCC team-mate Ashlee Alonzo and Breana Smith (St Augustine) following on eight goals apiece.
This weekend’s matches also saw Club Sando women, St Augustine FC, Defence Force and Terminix La Horquetta Rangers scoring victories.
QPCC Women are still three points adrift of North Conference leaders Defence Force, who rested top-scorer Prince, when shutting out Diego Martin Central by a 3-0 margin.
Meanwhile, T&T national team striker Laurelle Theodore (59th) scored the lone goal as second-placed Terminix La Horquetta Rangers edged leaders Police FC 1-0, thus overturning their 2-1 defeat to the women in blue. Police still lead the Eastern Conference despite a first defeat for the season.
At the Manny Ramjohn Stadium, midfielders Khadidra Debesette and Naomie Guerra both scored twice and striker Raenah Campbell got the other, as three T&T national footballers found the net when runaway South/Central Conference leaders Club Sando shut out the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) Patriots 5-0 on Sunday.
Meanwhile, Luann Craig, Mariah Williams and Patrice Campbell each scored twice and Trishell Charles got the other as St Augustine FC maintained second spot in South/Central after overwhelming winless Kamillionare FC 7-0.
WOLF RESULTS:
• Club Sando Women 5 (Khadidra Debesette 8th & 63rd, Naomie Guerra 205th & 78th, Raenah Campbell 30th) UTT Patriots 0
• Terminix La Horquetta Rangers 1 (Laurelle Theodore 59th) Police FC 0
• Defence Force 3 Diego Martin Central 0
• QPCC Women 7 (Jessica Harragin 7th, 85th & 87th) Orielle Martin 23rd & 44th, Britanny Mahabir 39th, Hannah Vieira 73rd) North Coast Women 0
• St Augustine FC 7 (Luann Craig 32nd, 41st, Trishell Charles 37th, Mariah Williams 56th & 65th, Patrice Campbell 4th & 90th) Kamillionare FC 0
• QPCC 6 (Jessica Harragin 3rd) Diego Martin Central 0