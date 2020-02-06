UNITED STATES-based Jewel Lambert has once again beaten Faith Ramnath, winning their rematch of the controversial Trinidad and Tobago National Championship bout.
Lambert won a points decision when the women met for the second time on Saturday at the Pleasantville Indoor Regional Sporting Facility.
The show, a Pro-Am card, was a collaboration between Fine Line Fight Promotions and the Trinidad and Tobago Boxing Association and was touted as the “Spanish Invasion”, since the T&T boxers faced off against counterparts from Cuba and Venezuela.
Headlining the amateur events on the card was a much-anticipated showdown between local flyweight Ramnath and New York-based Lambert. After Lambert had unanimously out-pointed Ramnath at the national championships in 2019, Ramnath and her team, included boxing official Boxu Potts, cited discrepancies and campaigned for a box-off. However, at Pleasantville, Lambert was again a convincing 5-0 points winner over Ramnath.
FULL CARD:
Amateur
Jewel Lambert (Golden Fist) bt Faith Ramnath (Ramnath Boxing Club) 5-0
Carlos Castillo Rodriguez (Cuba) bt Nigel Paul (TT) 5-0
Anthony Joseph (World Class) bt Rondell Phillip (Rough House) 3-2
Herich Ruiz Cordoba (Cuba) bt Cam Awesome (TT/USA) 4-0
Tyron Thomas (Golden Fist) bt Stanley Brooks (Biomel). RSC round two.
Randy Ramnarine bt Joseph Beckles. On points.
Pro
Yuray Cisnero (Cuba) bt Tevoy Barret
Eduardo Medina (Cuba) bt Akiel Outram