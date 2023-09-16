JEWELS FC have won the Tobago Zone of the Trinidad and Tobago Women’s League Football (WOLF).
The Jamilya Muhammad Conference was settled when Jewels won 2- 1 over last season’s winners, Tobago Chicas.
Madison Campbell found the net and Avonelle Loraine converted a penalty for Jewels, while Chicas replied through J’Naya Gray.
Also in Tobago, Black Panthers claimed second position with a 2-0 win over Combined Ballerz, getting a goal in each half from Shakira Charles and Kellecia Taylor.
In matches played in the Trinidad-based Claire George Conference, Shakeema Forestine scored eight goals, while both Jada Cupid, Anique Walker and Keean Roach scored hat-tricks, as AC Port of Spain Women Football Club scored a massive 21-0 win over University of the West Indies Football Club.
Trincity United trounced defending national champions Police Women Football Club 14-1 and St Augustine/Cunupia Utd shut out Playfit F.A by a 3-0 margin.