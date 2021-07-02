JITIC gold for Wong, Dookie

Cameron Wong

FLASHBACK:

File photo shows Cameron Wong in action at the Catch National Junior Tennis Championships, at Eddie Taylor Public Courts, Nelson Mandela Park, St Clair, earlier this year. --Photo: JERMAINE CRUICKSHANK

KALE Dalla Costa failed to capture his second title, but Cameron Wong and Jordane Dookie struck gold for Trinidad and Tobago when the curtain fell on the Under-14 division of the leading junior tennis competition in the Central American and Caribbean Confederation (COTECC) Thursday night in Guatemala.

After lifting the “second draw” singles trophy in the tournament known as JITIC earlier in the day, Dalla Costa combined with Zachery Byng to beat compatriots Isaiah Boxhill and Kayden Siewrattan 5-3, 5-4 (7/2) for a place in the doubles final.

However, the top seeds were forced to settle for silver when they were beaten 4-2, 4-2 by Bahamian William McCartney and Jose Cordoba of Dominican Republic.

Wong and singles semi-finalist Dookie, ranked first and seventh, respectively, in COTECC, produced two convincing victories after press time for the girls’ equivalent title.

The No. 3 seeds trounced fourth-seeded Panamanians Andrea Andrade and Karla Ching 4-2, 4-1 in the final, after stunning top seeds Lucia Gallegos of Costa Rica and Guatemalan Alessandra Solares 4-2, 4-2.

T&T’s Brianna Harricharan and Brianna Ferguson won two matches before going down 4-1, 4-1 against Andrade and Ching in the semis.

Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph, the other member of the T&T squad of eight, was the only one to reach the main draw, but the fourth-ranked COTECC then went out in the first round of both singles and doubles.

KALE Dalla Costa failed to capture his second title, but Cameron Wong and Jordane Dookie struck gold for Trinidad and Tobago when the curtain fell on the Under-14 division of the leading junior tennis competition in the Central American and Caribbean Confederation (COTECC) Thursday night in Guatemala.

