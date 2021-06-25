JITIC serves off in Guatemala

TRINIDAD and Tobago is among 11 countries competing in the Under-14 division of the leading junior tennis competition in the Central American and Caribbean Confederation (COTECC) from today in Guatemala.
There will be round-robin group action in singles and doubles over the next three days in the tournament, known as JITIC, and the main and draws in singles and doubles will take place from Tuesday until Thursday.
This tournament is usually dominated by players from Central America, but the Tennis Association of Trinidad and Tobago (TATT) has to be confident of this country’s chance in the girls’ event with three members of the team ranked in the top-ten in COTECC.
Cameron Wong, Under-18 runner-up in this year’s Catch National Junior Championships, is at the top of the ladder, while “Catch” Under-14 and 16 champ Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph and Jordane Dookie are listed at No.4 and No.7, respectively. T&T’s other female player is “Catch” Under-14 runner-up Brianna Harricharan, who like three of the four boys is unranked.
At No.5, Zachery Byng is this country’s only COTECC ranked male player and he will be competing alongside Isaiah Boxhill, and 12-year-olds Kale Dalla Costa and Kayden Siewrattan. “Catch” Under-14 champ Dalla Costa is the country’s brightest prospect in many years, but he may be too young to challenge the top players from the region at this stage.
The top two male players in the tournament hail from El Salvador, while four from the host country are in the top ten.
The T&T teams travelled from Florida, USA, to Guatemala on Thursday. The girls had been training in Miami for two weeks, while the boys spent one week there.
Multiple national and Tranquillity Open champ Carlista Mohammed is coaching the girls, while top coach Jerome Ward is in charge of the boys.
T&T made major headlines in this tournament in 2016 when Aidan Carter was crowned singles champ and combined with Adam Ramkissoon to secure the bronze medal in doubles.
Players from Bahamas, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, St Vincent and host country Guatemala will also be competing over the next six days.
The T&T players will then get just one day break before they line up in the North/Central America and the Caribbean pre-qualifying tournament for the Mayan World Cup at the same venue.