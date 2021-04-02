‘JN’ looks to pop ‘Champagne’

The Skipper
GENERAL JN should have his challengers at his mercy today when the Arima Race Club stages its very first Easter Saturday racing card at Santa Rosa Park, Arima.
Easter Monday is traditionally one of the biggest racing days on the calendar, but ARC officials decided to bring forward the action this year and there will be seven events today. The National Flour Mills Champagne Stakes is the feature attraction and the 1,600-metre turf contest is set to be contested at 4.40 p.m.
Heading the field of seven in the Grade Three event is General JN, though Early Bird and Root Of Jesse — both of whom having won graded races on grass — are also involved, along with last year’s leading three-year-olds Wise Guy and Bella Riva.
General JN has not run against the youngsters, but has soundly beaten the others and it is inconceivable that any of them will be able to turn the tables in this $30,000 contest. It should also be noted that the Sian’s Gold Sprint winner is unbeaten on the surface and will be attempting TO his complete a hat-trick.
Early Bird, who is 21 points below but is still closest to General JN (126) in the ratings, will also have to carry the top impost of 57 kilos after going under by five lengths, while in receipt of 5.5 kilos, when the pair last met six weeks ago. Root Of Jesse and Tiz A Vibe will also be getting less weight from General JN than they did in that 1,500-metre event on February 20.
Tiz A Vibe will be get nine kilos after being 15.5 kilos lighter when going down by 6 1/2 lengths, while Root Of Jesse will only get three kilos this time after finishing 11 lengths behind General JN when in receipt of eight kilos,
However, it should be noted that both horses were coming off layoffs in that event for 80 & over rated horses, as Tiz A Vibe had not been seen in almost a year and it was Root Of Jesse’s first race back in almost six months. And it is left to be seen how Bella Riva and Wise Guy fare in tackling their first open Graded event.
Trinidad & Tobago Breeders Classic winner Bella Riva, who fired a bullet (800 metres in :47 1/5) gallop on the surface 11 days ago, was allotted the pennystamp of 45 kilos, but she should take about five overweight with champion jockey Brian Boodramsingh in the saddle.
Wise Guy will also go to post with about 50 kilos and it will be his second outing in about a week after being out of action for three months.
The gelding, a winner in his lone outing over the lawn just over a year ago, became only the fourth horse to sweep the prestigious Triple Crown series in 27 years of centralised racing, late last year.
Champion trainer John O’Brien will saddle more than half of the field as the over-matched Cool Cat will join forces with Early Bird, Bella Riva and Wise Guy.
The seventh round of the ARC’s 2021 Season is being sponsored by National Flour Mills and post time for the day’s opener is 1.15 p.m.