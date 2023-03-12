Joachim bags all 10 on bowlers’ day

Sunil Narine sparked a spectacular second innings collapse to set up an eight-wicket victory for QPCC 1 over Victoria Sports when the fifth round of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board’s Premiership 1 competition concluded yesterday.
But even his efforts were overshadowed by fellow slow bowler Damion Joachim’s ten-wicket haul for defending champions PowerGen Penal Sports.
It was the day of the bowlers yesterday, following a string of centuries on Saturday’s opening day. The result was three outright wins. Only league leaders Clarke Road United missed out. At Gilbert Park, having taken five wickets in the Victoria first innings, off-spinner Narine returned to snatch seven for 27 in the second to trigger a dramatic slide yesterday.
Trailing by 74 on first innings, Victoria began the final day handily placed on 105 without loss. However, once Khary Pierre trapped top-scorer Kyle Roopchand lbw without adding to his overnight 72, Narine caused havoc, as Victoria lost their remaining nine wickets for 28 runs to be dismissed for 133.
Needing just 60 for victory, QPCC 1 lost Carillo Carimbocas and Darren Bravo cheaply, but reached their target thanks to Jordan Warner’s unbeaten 36.
At Syne Village in Penal, it was all about bowlers Joachim and Ansil Bhagan, as PowerGen swept to their second straight win, beating Comets by an innings and 108 runs. Resuming on 38-3 in reply to PowerGen’s 354-5 declared, Comets were shut out for 163, with Bhagan taking eight for 58.
With a lead of 191, PowerGen enforced the follow-on. Then Joachim took over, grabbing all ten wickets for 41 runs, as Comets crumbled for 83 in 29.2 overs. Four of Joachim’s victims were bowled. No Comets batter crossed 20, with Denzil Antoine and wicketkeeper Kevin Ragbir top-scoring with 15 apiece.
Summarised scores:
At Gilbert Park
Victoria United Sports 97 (S Narine 5/32, Bryan Charles 3/21, K Pierre 2/24) & 133 (K Roopchand 72; 7/27, B Charles 2/20.) vs QPCC I 171 (S Narine 89; J Ali 3/56, J Agard 3/30, K Roopchand 2/16, S Ganga 2/51) & 62-2 (J Warner 36 no, I Rajah 19 no) --QPCC 1 won by eight wickets.
At Syne Village
PowerGen Penal Sports 354-5 dec. (E Lewis 109, C Cooper 91, N Bidaisee 60 no, A Cooper 69 no; Nicholas Ali 3/55, Danny Ramjitsingh 2/105) vs Comets Sports 163 (Ansil Bhagan 8/58) & 83 (Damion Joachim 10/41) --PowerGen won by an innings and 108 runs.
At Queen’s Park Oval
Central Sports 362 (K Pooran 112, J Bootan 92, M Richards 43; Matthew Patrick 4/80, Shazaerd Mohammed 3/100) vs QPCC II 132 (R Kadoo 28; Alex Antoine 5/44) & 165 (J Araujo 47; E Garcia 33; Imran Khan 5/46). --Central Sports won by an innings and 65 runs.
At Wilson Road
Clarke Road United 367-9 dec (V Mohan 108, N Sookdeosingh 103, Y Ottley 71 no; V Jagassar 4/71, R Brijlal 3/ 83, A Cooper 2/72) & 26-2 dec. vs Preysal Sports 230 (M Joseph 60, A Gomez 46; Y Ottley 4/46) & 111-7 (A Bankay 35; A Mollon 4/57, Y Ottley 3/40). --Match drawn.